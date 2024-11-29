AWG Hold Palestine Solidarity Month in Indonesian House’s Building

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) officially concluded the 2024 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) on Friday.

The closing event took place in the Abdul Muis Room, Nusantara Building of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Central Jakarta, featuring a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) in collaboration with the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of DPR RI.

AWG Presidium Chairperson and BSP 2024 Committee Head, Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi, explained that the FGD aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian issue.

“This FGD is part of our literacy and knowledge about Baitul Maqdis and Palestine. The event involved various academics from Indonesia and Palestine, inviting the public to adopt a holistic perspective on the Palestinian issue,” said Nur Ikhwan.

He also expressed appreciation for the consistent support of BKSAP DPR RI in advocating for the Palestinian issue at national and international levels.

“Collaboration with BKSAP DPR RI, now led by Mr. Mardani Ali Sera, continues the commitment established in previous years. We hope the Palestinian issue remains a primary focus, particularly at the parliamentary level,” he added.

The culmination of BSP 2024 was marked by the launch of the construction of the Indonesia Hospital fo Women and Children (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine.

The launch coincided with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29.

“Throughout the month, we conducted various actions, campaigns, and literacy initiatives. Now, it is time for concrete action with the construction of the RSIA in Gaza. This hospital is vital as 70 percent of genocide victims are women and children. This facility will be Indonesia’s tangible contribution to the people of Gaza,” said Nur Ikhwan.

Chairman of BKSAP DPR RI, Dr. Mardani Ali Sera, M.Eng., extended his gratitude to all parties involved in the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“We thank the members of BKSAP, the KSAP Secretariat, AWG, and everyone who supported these activities, culminating in this event,” said Mardani.

The event was attended by the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dr. Zuhair Al-Shun, as well as ambassadors from friendly countries such as Morocco, Iran, and Sudan.

Representatives from Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in supporting the agenda.

With the launch of the RSIA in Gaza, it is hoped that solidarity with Palestine will continue to resonate and mark a new chapter in Indonesia’s contribution to global humanitarian issues. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)