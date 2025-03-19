AWG Condemns Israeli Renewed Attacks on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Zionist entity, Israel, has once again bombed Northern, Central, and Southern Gaza, causing at least 404 Palestinian martyrs early Tuesday morning.

The humanitarian movement in Indonesia, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), strongly condemned the massacre. The Chairman of AWG, M. Anshorullah, even called on UN member states to expel Israeli ambassadors from their countries.

“Aqsa Working Group sends the strongest condemnation to Zionist Netanyahu of Israel, who is truly frustrated, even mentally ill. He (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) along with Trump (President of the US) are challenging international law, humanitarian values, and justice,” said Anshorullah in a written statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday night.

“AWG calls on all UN member countries to stop relations with the Zionist entity of Israel. Expel their ambassadors. Block their assets,” he added.

AWG calls on Arab nations to unite and strengthen the countries that continue to resist the Zionist entity in the Palestinian region.

According to Anshorullah, international negotiations and diplomacy have failed to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“AWG warns anyone that these two mentally ill individuals will only lead humanity to disgrace and destruction. The language of negotiation and international diplomacy is no longer relevant in front of them,” he stated.

AWG also warned the American people to distance themselves from the Zionist entity. “Because that entity is a parasite that only cares about itself and brings destruction and disgrace to America,” said Anshorullah.

“Zionism has become a plague that infects the American government. Aqsa Working Group calls on the American people to stop following their leaders who are equally mentally ill,” he emphasized.

Anshorullah said Netanyahu bombed Gaza’s civilians after they were frustrated in the second phase of ceasefire negotiations.

“Meanwhile, some residents were preparing for the pre-dawn meal for Ramadan in the darkness. As a result, more than 300 victims met their martyrdom. The majority were children and women,” he revealed.

“The Zionist Israel, armed by America, is not satisfied with closing the borders that cause children to starve to death. They don’t even care about the holy month of Ramadan,” Anshorullah added.

He urged the Palestinian people to remain patient in their resistance efforts.

“To the Palestinian people, remain steadfast and patient in fueling the resistance. For independence, for peace, and for the liberation of Masjid Al Aqsa. Allahu Akbar, Al Aqsa Haqquna!” he said.

Furthermore, Anshorullah invited the Indonesian public, particularly Muslims, to join the “Grand Friday Action for Gaza” in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta as a form of protest against the Zionist Israel massacre.

The event will take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 17:00 to 18:00 WIB.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)