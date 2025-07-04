Prominent Legal Expert Abdul Rahman Saleh Passes Away

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has lost one of its most respected public figures. National legal expert and former Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia, Abdul Rahman Saleh, passed away on Friday afternoon in Jakarta.

The sad news was confirmed by his close friend, TM Luthfi Yazid, who stated that Abdul Rahman Saleh fondly known as Arman was widely recognized for his integrity, honesty, and clean track record in the legal field.

“Indonesia has lost a legal figure known for his integrity and incorruptibility. Abdul Rahman Saleh passed away in Jakarta today,” Luthfi said in a written statement.

Abdul Rahman Saleh was well known as a principled figure in the fight for justice and the rule of law. He served as Indonesia’s Attorney General under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and became a symbol of courage in combating corruption and upholding legal supremacy during his tenure.

Also Read: KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya Sinks, Marking Another Tragedy in the Bali Strait

As of this report, no official information has been released regarding the cause of death or burial arrangements. However, his passing has been deeply felt across various circles, particularly within Indonesia’s legal and justice communities. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: A Joyous Moment for Indonesian Volleyball: Megawati Hangestri Ties the Knot