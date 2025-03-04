Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Mosques play a central role during Ramadan, especially in the last ten nights when Muslims observe Itikaf, a spiritual retreat that must be performed in a mosque.

Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur delivered a pre-iftar lecture at Masjid Al-Fatah Bani Ibrahim, Tasikmalaya, on Monday, emphasizing the mosque’s role as a place of prayer, spiritual reflection, and community engagement.

Citing Surah An-Nur (24:35–38), he highlighted the importance of mosques as sources of divine guidance and outlined four key characteristics of those who truly uphold them:

Remembering Allah, even while engaged in daily work or business, Establishing prayers consistently, Fulfilling zakat (charity) as an act of social responsibility, and Fearing the Day of Judgment, which strengthens devotion.

He concluded his lecture with a powerful reminder: “If you seek prosperity, frequent the mosque,” emphasizing that blessings in this world and the hereafter come from actively engaging in mosque life.

The event continued with iftar, Tarawih prayers, and an extended discussion on Islamic teachings. The initiative encourages mosques to remain vibrant centers of worship, education, and community empowerment.[]

