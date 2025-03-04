SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Imaamul Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur at Al-Fatah Bani Ibrahim Mosque in Tasikmalaya (Photo: Angga Mustofa/MINA)

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Mosques play a central role during Ramadan, especially in the last ten nights when Muslims observe Itikaf, a spiritual retreat that must be performed in a mosque.

Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur delivered a pre-iftar lecture at Masjid Al-Fatah Bani Ibrahim, Tasikmalaya, on Monday, emphasizing the mosque’s role as a place of prayer, spiritual reflection, and community engagement.

Citing Surah An-Nur (24:35–38), he highlighted the importance of mosques as sources of divine guidance and outlined four key characteristics of those who truly uphold them:

Remembering Allah, even while engaged in daily work or business, Establishing prayers consistently, Fulfilling zakat (charity) as an act of social responsibility, and Fearing the Day of Judgment, which strengthens devotion.

Also Read: Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

He concluded his lecture with a powerful reminder: “If you seek prosperity, frequent the mosque,” emphasizing that blessings in this world and the hereafter come from actively engaging in mosque life.

The event continued with iftar, Tarawih prayers, and an extended discussion on Islamic teachings. The initiative encourages mosques to remain vibrant centers of worship, education, and community empowerment.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Living in Congregation is Universal Phenomenon: Dr. Raiz Abdullah 

TagImaam Yakhsyallah Mansur Islamic community mosque activities mosques in Ramadan Ramadan spirituality

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 05:46 WIB
Tausiyah

Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Call for Unity to Liberate Al-Aqsa in Accordance with the 1945 Constitution

  • Sunday, 22 December 2024 - 21:52 WIB
Tausiyah

Grateful to Be Part of the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

  • Friday, 29 November 2024 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

Qur’an Urinated on by Israeli Soldiers, Imaam Yakhsyallah: Don’t Remain Silent!

  • Tuesday, 19 November 2024 - 22:49 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
International

Egypt Calls for Urgent Negotiations on Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 23 hours ago
Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

75,000 Muslim Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 23 hours ago
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS and PUM Netherlands Collaborate to Strengthen Indonesia’s Production Cooperatives

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:04 WIB
Palestine

Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us