Thank You Pelestina

The following article entitled “Thank You Palestine” explains the things done by the Palestinian people in an effort to fight against Israeli Zionist colonialism.

The Indonesian people, Muslims, Christians and Jews alike should express their gratitude to the Palestinians for their heroism in humanity and protecting holy places.

The following is the author’s explanation of what causes us to be grateful to Palestine:

﷽

By Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

مِّنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا۟ مَا عَٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ ۖ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُۥ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ ۖ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا۟ تَبْدِيلًا (الاحزاب [٣٣]: ٢٣)

“Among the believers there are those who keep what they have promised to Allah; then some of them fell. And among them there are (also) those who wait and they do not change (their promises).” (QS Al-Ahzab [33]: 23)

Imam Ibnu Katsir explained that the verse above was revealed to a friend of Anshar named Anas bin Nadhir Radhiallahu anhu. He did not participate in the Battle of Badr. However, he promised Allah Ta’ala to join in fighting in the next war.

Anas bin Nadhir Radhiallahu anhu met martyrdom in the battle of Uhud. When his body was recognized, the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wasallam declared him heaven.

Meanwhile, Az-Zamakhsyari in his tafsir al-Kasysyaf explained that some of Radhiallahu anhum’s friends made a vow, that if they joined the war with Rasulullah Sallallahu alahi Wasallam, they would not back down and remain until they died as martyrs.

Among the friends who promised were Usman bin Affan, Thalhah bin ‘Ubaidillah, Sa’id bin Zaid, Hamzah, Mus’ab bin ‘Umair, and other friends Radhiallahu anhum.

In the current context, we witness the tenacity of Palestinian fighters in defending their homeland and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, facing the tyranny of the Jewish Zionists. They are a group that remains steadfast in jihad, as in the verse above.

Some of them met martyrdom. However, the death of the fighters did not reduce the enthusiasm of the other fighters in defending the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque and every inch of Palestine. Every time a martyr falls, another Palestinian will replace him.

The fighters dream of victory, whether victory in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the form of martyrdom or victory in the form of liberating Palestine and the Al Aqsa Mosque from Israeli Zionist colonialism supported by its allied countries.

Proof of the Truth of Al-Qur’an Verses

The Palestinian fighters have a strong commitment and never give up, even though many of them are injured. Others were martyred, dying on the battlefield against tyranny and colonialism.

Even though many media have labeled Palestinian fighters as terrorists, they remain on the path of struggle. Even though the surrounding countries were indifferent to their condition, the fighters did not let up in their enthusiasm to continue to obtain the rights that were confiscated by the colonialists.

As a result of the fighters’ consistency, today the eyes of the world are watching who the real terrorists are. The persistence of the Palestinian fighters has moved activists, academics, scientists, athletes, artists and the international community to condemn Israel’s Zionist crimes and support the elimination of colonialism and human rights violations in Palestine.

This shows that the international community still has the conscience to defend the truth, to speak up for those who have been colonized and whose rights have been taken away. Their solidarity is proof that the world is still on the side of truth, even though there are big powers who try to continue to cover up their crimes.

Wave of Support for the Palestinian Struggle

People throughout the world should be grateful to the Palestinian people because they are currently at the forefront of the struggle for human values ​​and human rights.

Thanks to their struggle, people all over the world know who the Israeli Zionists really are, their atrocities, and how their leaders violate international laws, ignore peace resolutions and seem to be immune from all international laws.

It is from their persistence and struggle that the eyes of the world have seen that the bad qualities of the Jews and their various violations of humanity have now been clearly exposed, exposed in various media, witnessed by all of humanity.

In the last few weeks, the “All Eyes On Rafah” movement emerged on social media which has been shared at least 35 million times in 24 hours. This movement invites the international community to pay attention to the city of Rafah, the southernmost region of Gaza which is the last place for Palestinian refugees.

All Eyes On Rafah brings a message to the world that Zionist Israel is increasingly carrying out attacks on Palestinian civilians. Rafah’s critical condition should be of concern to the entire world community that there are millions of people who really need humanitarian assistance.

This movement also shows the determination of the Palestinian people who remain in the midst of the onslaught of the Zionist Israeli military. They remained unmoved, even though they had to bear the threat of death that could come at any time.

Global solidarity is proven to have an important role in providing moral support for the struggle of the Palestinian people. Support from various groups shows that the conscience of the world community still exists for those who are colonized and persecuted.

The boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement has become the main tool for activists around the world to put a brake on Israel’s various human rights violations against the Palestinian people. The movement then went viral and was echoed at various international events.

Several weeks ago, at the UN General Assembly, the majority of countries recognized Palestinian sovereignty. They want Palestine to become a full member of the UN, have the same rights and be able to take part as other countries.

Further support came from a country that had been very persistent in supporting Zionist Israel. But now, it has turned 180 degrees to defend Palestine. The governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain on Tuesday, May 28 2024 officially recognized Palestine as a country.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said his Government’s decision validated the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recognizes Palestinian statehood. A historic decision has been made by the country to achieve peace between the Middle East region.

On the same day, the Norwegian Government’s recognition was announced by its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Eide. “Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a historical milestone in relations between Norway and Palestine ,” he said.

There are many more countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia that have expressed their support for Palestine and are starting to distance themselves from the Zionist Israeli government due to its cruelty and disregard for international law.

The Wave of Islam in Europe and America

The steadfastness and patience of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, has made many Europeans and Americans empathize and finally they decided to embrace Islam, which is the religion embraced by the majority of the Palestinian people.

Chairman of the Granada Mosque Foundation and Islamic Community in Spain, Umar del Pozo

revealed that at least every mosque in the southern Andalusia region received one to two residents who converted to Islam (converts) every week after the Zionist aggression on Gaza on October 7 2023.

“They saw the brutal attacks and Israel’s lies all this time. “As a result, they start to ask more questions in their minds and those of the people around them,” said del Pozo.

Del Pozo added that the determination and struggle of Palestinians to defend their ‘home’ aroused curiosity and sympathy for Spanish citizens. “This is how people get to know Islam,” he explained.

Meanwhile, TikToker from the United States (US), Alessia, shared the story behind her wanting to study the Quran after the events of October 7. This desire arose after he witnessed what happened in Palestine and its citizens with high faith, even after losing everything.

The woman from the US also felt annoyed with the actions of the Israeli Zionists who attacked Gaza. “I would question my own beliefs if I lost my entire family,” she said.

Another US figure, Megan Rice, also decided to convert to Islam after witnessing the steadfastness and patience of Palestinians in Gaza towards Israeli Zionist aggression.

Megan Rice shared a link entitled “Non-Muslims Reading the Quran” on her social media account. He also always shares daily content with translations of the verses of the Quran in English that she has read.

Another US human rights activist, Shaun King, also admitted that he was touched by the suffering of Palestinian Gaza Strip residents due to Israeli aggression since 7 October. King then decided to convert to Islam on Monday 11 March 2024.

He decided to convert to Islam with his wife, Rai King, the day before Ramadan 1445. The two of them read the testimony of two sentences of the shahada at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center mosque in Dallas, Texas, guided by Imam Omar Suleiman.

For Muslims and Christians, even Jews, they should be grateful to the Palestinian people because they are the ones who are the guardians of the holy place, Baitul Maqdis (the Holy Temple as Christians call it) from attacks and desecration carried out by Israeli Zionists.

With the persistence of the Palestinian people, especially those who live around Jerusalem, the sanctity of Jerusalem as a holy city for three religions is still maintained today.

Mahaputera Star for the Palestinian Nation

The Indonesian people should also be grateful to the Palestinian people because their figures were the ones who helped the Indonesian people’s struggle in the arena of international diplomacy until we achieved independence.

A Palestinian Mufti, Sayyid Al-Amin Al-Husaini (1895-1974 AD) made a major contribution to Indonesia. He announced Indonesia’s independence to the world via Arabic-language Radio Berlin.

Sayyid Al-Amin Al-Husaini also actively lobbied many Arab leaders to recognize and defend Indonesia’s independence. Thanks to his services, Indonesia was first recognized de facto and de jure by Egypt and was followed by Syria, Lebanon and several other Middle Eastern countries.

Apart from Al-Amin Al-Husaini, there was Muhammad Ali Taher (1896-1974 AD) who donated all his wealth to the struggle of the Indonesian people during the 2nd Dutch military aggression in 1948. He handed over all his assets to the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Indonesian Independence Association, Mohamed Zein Hassan.

Muhammad Ali Taher is known as a journalist and trader. He founded several media in Egypt which he used for his struggle, including supporting Indonesian independence. Some of his newspapers include: Ashoura, Al-Shabab, and Al-Alam Al-Masri.

In 1973, the second President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soeharto, gave the Mahaputra Adipradana Star award to Muhammad Ali Taher. This award was given as a form of recognition and respect for his extraordinary services in helping the struggle for Indonesian independence. (T/RE1/P2)

وَاللهُ أَعْلَمُ بِالـصَّـوَابِ

