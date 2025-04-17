Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

Jerusalem, MINA – More than a thousand extremist Jewish settlers on Wednesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem during the fourth day of the Jewish Passover holiday, Palinfo reported.

The incursion took place under heavy Israeli police protection, while severe restrictions were imposed on Muslim worshipers trying to access the site.

According to al-Qastal news agency, 1,233 settlers entered the compound through the Maghariba Gate. They provocatively toured the courtyards, accompanied by Israeli police, and received religious lectures from rabbis regarding the alleged “Temple Mount.”

Several settlers were also seen performing Talmudic prayers inside the compound, actions considered deeply provocative by the Muslim community.

In addition to the intrusion into the mosque, settlers desecrated the Bab al-Rahma Muslim cemetery, located along the eastern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Simultaneously, thousands of settlers gathered at the mosque’s western wall, also known as the Buraq Wall, and roamed the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City in groups.

Settlers also performed prayers and engaged in singing and dancing near the mosque’s gates, amid a heavy Israeli police presence.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces imposed tight restrictions on Palestinian worshipers, preventing many from entering the mosque. Security forces turned Jerusalem’s Old City into a militarized zone, deploying thousands of officers and special units to secure settler movements throughout the week-long Passover holiday.

The ongoing violations of Muslim sacred sites and worship rights have sparked outrage and condemnation from Palestinian leaders, who view these actions as part of a broader policy of Judaizing Jerusalem and erasing its Islamic identity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

