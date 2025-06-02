985 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Muslim Worshipers Barred

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – On Monday, scores of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem in two waves during the morning and later in the afternoon in commemoration of the Shavuot holiday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The incursion took place under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police, while Muslim worshipers faced severe entry restrictions.

According to al-Qastal News, at least 985 settlers entered the sacred site via the Maghariba Gate. During their provocative tours across the mosque courtyards, settlers were accompanied by rabbis who delivered religious lectures referencing the alleged temple mount. Several settlers also conducted Talmudic rituals, particularly in the eastern section of the mosque, further escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, Israeli police enforced stringent restrictions on Muslim worshipers, blocking many from accessing the holy site. These actions continue to draw condemnation from Palestinian and international bodies, who view the measures as part of an ongoing effort to alter the status quo at one of Islam’s holiest sites. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)