Scores of Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, both in the morning and afternoon, under the protection of Israeli police forces, Palestine Information Center reported.

Their provocative actions took place while Muslim worshipers faced heavy restrictions on entry to the sacred site.

According to the al-Qastal news agency, 156 settlers entered the mosque compound through the Maghariba Gate.

Under police escort, they toured the courtyards of the Islamic holy site. During the tours, rabbis delivered lectures about the alleged temple mount, and several settlers performed Talmudic prayers and provocative dances.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation police tightened their control over the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque, significantly limiting the movement of Muslim worshipers. Many were barred from accessing the mosque, deepening tensions around the contested religious site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

