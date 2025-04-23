SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Scores of Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, both in the morning and afternoon, under the protection of Israeli police forces, Palestine Information Center reported.

Their provocative actions took place while Muslim worshipers faced heavy restrictions on entry to the sacred site.

According to the al-Qastal news agency, 156 settlers entered the mosque compound through the Maghariba Gate.

Under police escort, they toured the courtyards of the Islamic holy site. During the tours, rabbis delivered lectures about the alleged temple mount, and several settlers performed Talmudic prayers and provocative dances.

Also Read: Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation police tightened their control over the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque, significantly limiting the movement of Muslim worshipers. Many were barred from accessing the mosque, deepening tensions around the contested religious site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

Tagal-Qastal news agency Aqsa Mosque entry restrictions extremist settlers Israeli police Maghariba Gate Muslim worshipers occupied Jerusalem religious tensions Talmudic prayers Temple Mount

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Scores of Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Scores of Extremist Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque 

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 13:41 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us