SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – On Thursday morning, more than 200 extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem, amid heightened Israeli police restrictions targeting Muslim worshipers, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Islamic Awqaf Administration reported that at least 207 settlers, including 13 religious students, entered the mosque through the Maghariba Gate. The settlers, accompanied by Israeli police, carried out provocative tours throughout the mosque’s courtyards.

During the incursion, several settlers performed religious dances and Talmudic prayers in the eastern part of the compound, guided by rabbis who lectured them on the alleged Temple Mount.

At the same time, Israeli police imposed stringent limitations on Muslim worshipers, denying access to many and enforcing tight controls at the mosque’s entrances and gates.

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

This latest incident underscores ongoing tensions and violations at one of Islam’s holiest sites, exacerbating religious and political frictions in the occupied city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

TagAqsa Mosque holy site desecration Islamic Awqaf Israeli occupation Jerusalem Maghariba Gate Muslim worshipers police restrictions religious tensions settlers Talmudic prayers Temple Mount

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • 4 hours ago
Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tulkarem Under Siege of Israeli Occupation Army for 114th Day

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Widen West Bank Assault: Arrests, Demolitions, and Displacement Surge

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 08:59 WIB
Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Thousands Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

  • Friday, 16 May 2025 - 20:02 WIB
Palestine

Guards Foil Jewish Goat Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:48 WIB
Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Palestine

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Indonesia

Elderly Indonesian Hajj Pilgrim Passes Away in Makkah

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14,000 Infants at Risk as Aid to Gaza Falls Drastically Short

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Palestine

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us