Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – On Thursday morning, more than 200 extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem, amid heightened Israeli police restrictions targeting Muslim worshipers, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Islamic Awqaf Administration reported that at least 207 settlers, including 13 religious students, entered the mosque through the Maghariba Gate. The settlers, accompanied by Israeli police, carried out provocative tours throughout the mosque’s courtyards.

During the incursion, several settlers performed religious dances and Talmudic prayers in the eastern part of the compound, guided by rabbis who lectured them on the alleged Temple Mount.

At the same time, Israeli police imposed stringent limitations on Muslim worshipers, denying access to many and enforcing tight controls at the mosque’s entrances and gates.

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

This latest incident underscores ongoing tensions and violations at one of Islam’s holiest sites, exacerbating religious and political frictions in the occupied city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours