Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel will maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including food, medicine, fuel, and cooking oil, despite growing international condemnation from humanitarian and medical organizations.

“Israel’s policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza,” Katz stated as reported by Middle East Monitor.

“Blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers preventing Hamas from using it as a tool with the population.” He also confirmed that there are no plans or preparations to facilitate aid delivery.

Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar echoed this stance, stating on X: “The despicable murderers in Gaza deserve no humanitarian assistance from any civilian or military mechanism. Only hellfire should be poured on the makers of terrorism until the last hostage returns from Gaza.”

The complete blockade has been in place for over six weeks, intensifying since October 2023 when Israel launched a deadly military campaign in Gaza. Since then, access to essential supplies like food, water, and medicine has been severely restricted.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised the alarm over the worsening humanitarian disaster, warning that “all basic supplies are running out in Gaza.” According to UNRWA, “food stocks are nearly gone, bakeries closed, and hunger is spreading.”

The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, which resumed on 18 March, has further exacerbated the crisis. More than 51,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, including tens of thousands of children. []

