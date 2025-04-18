SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

3 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel will maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including food, medicine, fuel, and cooking oil, despite growing international condemnation from humanitarian and medical organizations.

Israel’s policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza,” Katz stated as reported by Middle East Monitor.

“Blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers preventing Hamas from using it as a tool with the population.” He also confirmed that there are no plans or preparations to facilitate aid delivery.

Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar echoed this stance, stating on X: “The despicable murderers in Gaza deserve no humanitarian assistance from any civilian or military mechanism. Only hellfire should be poured on the makers of terrorism until the last hostage returns from Gaza.”

Also Read: Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

The complete blockade has been in place for over six weeks, intensifying since October 2023 when Israel launched a deadly military campaign in Gaza. Since then, access to essential supplies like food, water, and medicine has been severely restricted.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised the alarm over the worsening humanitarian disaster, warning that “all basic supplies are running out in Gaza.” According to UNRWA, “food stocks are nearly gone, bakeries closed, and hunger is spreading.”

The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, which resumed on 18 March, has further exacerbated the crisis. More than 51,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, including tens of thousands of children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

Tagblockade Gaza Gaza Strip genocide humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis hunger ICC ICJ Israel Israel Katz Miki Zohar Netanyahu Palestinian refugees UNRWA war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • 29 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

  • 3 hours ago
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Muhammadiyah Reaffirms Its Commitment to Supporting Palestine Through Various Efforts

  • 13 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:28 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us