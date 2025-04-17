Columbia University Condemns Detention and Deportation Attempt of Palestinian Student

New York, MINA – Columbia University’s philosophy department has issued a strong condemnation of the Trump administration’s detention and attempted deportation of Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student and legal U.S. resident, Anadolu news agency reported.

The department called the move unjust and urged the university’s leadership to provide full support to Mahdawi and any other students facing similar actions.

In a statement posted on its website, the department expressed “horror and dismay” that a student who has committed no crime could be detained solely for exercising their right to political expression.

The department called on Columbia’s provost and acting president to assist detained students with both material and legal resources.

Mahdawi, who has lived in the U.S. since 2014 and is currently completing his undergraduate degree in philosophy, was arrested in Vermont while attending a citizenship appointment.

He has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights and a leader in campus protests during the 2023–2024 academic year.

He appeared on 60 Minutes in December 2023, where he condemned antisemitism and emphasized the compatibility of fighting injustice everywhere.

The Trump administration has reportedly targeted Mahdawi and other student activists, including Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeyza Ozturk, for deportation on the grounds of national security concerns.

None have been charged with crimes. According to an internal memo reviewed by The New York Times, U.S. officials allege that Mahdawi’s activism could undermine peace efforts in the Middle East and fuel global antisemitism.

Despite these claims, Mahdawi’s supporters argue that his advocacy has remained peaceful and that his detention represents a violation of civil liberties and academic freedom. []

