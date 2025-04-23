Al-Quds Brigades Seize Israeli Surveillance Drone Over Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Tuesday evening that it had captured an Israeli surveillance drone flying over Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel, the drone was identified as a Matrice 350 RTK and was conducting several intelligence operations when it was seized. No additional information has been released by the group regarding how the drone was captured.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a response to the incident.

This event comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, which resumed on March 18 after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached on January 19 collapsed.

Also Read: Israel Occupation Expands Military Control by Paving Morag Axis in Southern Gaza

Since October 2023, more than 51,200 Palestinians predominantly women and children have been killed in the enclave, according to Palestinian sources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk