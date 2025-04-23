SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Quds Brigades Seize Israeli Surveillance Drone Over Khan Younis

Al-Qassam Brigades Capture Israeli Drone in Gaza (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Gaza, MINA – The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Tuesday evening that it had captured an Israeli surveillance drone flying over Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel, the drone was identified as a Matrice 350 RTK and was conducting several intelligence operations when it was seized. No additional information has been released by the group regarding how the drone was captured.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a response to the incident.

This event comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, which resumed on March 18 after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached on January 19 collapsed.

Since October 2023, more than 51,200 Palestinians predominantly women and children have been killed in the enclave, according to Palestinian sources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

