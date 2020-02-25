KUII, Threat of Zionism, Palestinian Independence and Al-Aqsa Mosque

By: Sakuri, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News News Agency (MINA)

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) representing Indonesian Muslims again held a five-year agenda cycle called the Indonesian Islamic Congress (KUII). This congress is the seventh event and will take place in Bangka Belitung on 26-29 February 2020.

The congress which was held once every five years was held in Yogyakarta in 2015 following the previous congress held in Jakarta on 3-7 November 1998.

In 1998 KUII produced a number of recommendations.

First, the congress will be held regularly every five years.

Second, government policies that harm Muslims are immediately revoked, for example at the time the matter of the sole principle of Pancasila.

Third, increasing the role of the MUI as a state fatwa institution. Fourth, Muslims are asked to be aware of the latent dangers of communism, Zionism, and secularism.

During the congress in Yogyakarta, is the recommendations in Jakarta have been evaluated?

Take for example the congressional recommendation that asks the government that policies are detrimental to Muslims immediately revoked.

Also a recommendation that Muslims be asked to be aware of the latent dangers of communism, Zionism, and secularism on the one hand, but on the other hand what has been done by the state administrators in this case the government to protect all the blood spills including protecting the people from the threat of communism, Zionism, and secularism, whether within five years from the 1998 KUII to the 2015 KUII?

The same question is whether the seventh (KUII) which will take place in Bangka Belitung on the 26-29 February 2020 will also evaluate the implementation of what has been generated from the previous congress?

Such questions need answers as a measure of the success of the congress, what has been and what has not been implemented from the congress’s recommendations.

Unfortunately, in the Terms of Reference for the VIII KUII 2020 the agenda for discussing the evaluation of the implementation of the results of previous congresses was not scheduled.

Be aware of the danger of Communists

Karl Marx, the originator and main thinker of Marxist ideology, views religion as “opium” and rejects the existence of religion. He did not believe in doomsday, life after death and so on.

By Vladimir Lenin the Marxist theory was developed, religion was considered to have a negative impact on human development so that the socialist countries that applied Marxist Leninists were atheistic and anti-religious.

Marxism is the basis of the theory of modern communism. This theory is contained in the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

That is why Communist ideology is banned in Indonesia based on MPRS Decree Number XXV/MPRS/1966, concerning the Disbanding of the Communist Party, Statement as a Prohibited Organization in the Entire Territory of the Republic of Indonesia for the Indonesian Communist Party and the Prohibition of Every Activity to Spread Or Develop Understanding or Teaching Communist/Marxism-Leninism.

Communism since then and now is still dangerous to the ideology of our Godhead God. The Godhead is a sacred sentence contained in the fourth paragraph of the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution, deleting the sentence and replacing it with another ideology is the same as erasing the entire contents of the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution.

And abolishing it means dissolving the Unitary Republic of Indonesia. Whereas the theme of KUII this time is “Realizing an Advanced, Fair, and Civilized Homeland”.

Be aware of the dangers of Zionists

Zionism is a Jewish national movement and Jewish culture that supports the creation of a Jewish homeland in what is claimed to be the land of Israel.

The Zionist movement annexed Palestinian land which was claimed as the state of Israel on May 14, 1948. The problem was that the land they had taken to become a state is Palestinian land.

Zionism was a political movement among Jews that emerged in 1897.

The founder of the political movement was founded by a Jewish journalist named Theodore Herzl.

All Zionist aims always lead to genocide. All versions of Zionism, including the liberal type, lead to uncontrolled expansionism, and continue genocidal annihilation.

After the US President Donald Trump announced recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as in the release of the White House, Monday, December 6, 2017, which also ordered the immediate transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem which was followed by announcing the proposal “Deal of the Century” on Tuesday 28 January, 2020, sparked international outrage and a wave of protests including in Jakarta and other major cities in the world.

The position of Al-Quds Ash-Sharif

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Al-Quds Asy-Syarif complex in Jerusalem, is the third holy place for Muslims after the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarromah and the Nabawi Mosque in Madinatul Munawwaroh.

Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings are the earth which is blessed by Allah based on the word of Allah in the first verse of Surah Al-Isra, has a noble and important position for Indonesian Muslims and the world in general, because it is the direction of the first direction of the Muslim Ummah and the transit point of the Prophet when the Miraj.

“Deal of the Century” is an evil plan to annex Jerusalem in a form of expression of injustice and outrage.

And Indonesian Muslims who are conferring in the seventh KUII must not be silent, allowing injustice and outrage to occur everywhere.

Let us be aware of the evil practices of Zionism that are veiled using various methods by embracing various ideologies of marxism, capitalism, liberalism, and others.

Hopes for VIII KUII 2020

Since the convening of the Asian-African Conference (KAA) 1955, sixty-five years ago, only Palestinians have not enjoyed independence because they are still in the grip of the Jewish Zionist occupation.

Indonesian Muslims who are currently having a conference in Bangka Belitung must be able to recommend the defense of the oppressed in various parts of the world including Palestine, Rohingya and Kasmir, according to the mandate of the constitution.

Because the state constitution mandates us to abolish colonialism over the world, as contained in the first alenia of the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution, ”

“That in fact independence is the right of all nations and therefore, colonialism over the world must be abolished because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.”

The state constitution also mandates us to maintain world order, as contained in the fourth century of the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution.

“Then, in order to form an Indonesian government that protects all Indonesian people and all Indonesian blood and to promote public welfare, educate the nation’s life, and participate in carrying out world order based on independence, lasting peace and social justice, Indonesian national independence is drawn up. in the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, which is formed in the composition of the Republic of Indonesia which is sovereign of the people based on:

God Almighty, fair and civilized humanity, the unity of Indonesia, and people led by wisdom in consultation/representation, and by creating a social justice for all the people of Indonesia.

Hopefully, KUII VII 2020 can result in the Declaration of Bangka Belitung which recommends the immediate realization of Palestinian Independence and the return of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the fold of Muslims, Aamiin. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)