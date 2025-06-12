SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian media currently faces significant challenges in maintaining objectivity in reporting on the Palestine issue amid strong currents of diplomacy and international influence. The role of the press in shaping public opinion is vital, especially concerning global humanitarian issues.

This was conveyed by Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council on Thursday during a seminar and photo exhibition titled “The Spirit of Gaza to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Hans Bague Jassin Hall, Ali Sadikin Building, Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) Complex, Central Jakarta.

However, he admitted that presenting balanced and critical news is not easy, as facts are often mixed with propaganda from various vested interests.

“Maintaining objectivity is a challenge. It is difficult to separate facts from propaganda, especially when narratives come from different directions and often contradict one another,” Yogi stated.

Also Read: AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

He further emphasized that the media has a moral and professional responsibility not to become a tool for any party attempting to distort the reality on the ground, particularly regarding the occupation and oppression experienced by the Palestinian people.

In this context, Yogi encouraged journalists to enhance information literacy and deepen their understanding of global geopolitical dynamics to avoid falling into biased framing that neglects justice and humanitarian values.

Media diplomacy is essential. We must be able to voice the oppressed without losing journalistic integrity,” he said.

Yogi concluded with a hope that the Indonesian media can increasingly serve as a bridge for enlightening information, rather than contributing to confusion, in the struggle to uphold truth and freedom for the Palestinian people. []

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque global geopolitics humanitarian values Indonesian media journalistic integrity media diplomacy media objectivity Palestine issue Photo Exhibition Press Council Taman Ismail Marzuki

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

