SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Friday morning to perform Eid al-Adha prayers, despite heavy Israeli restrictions and a somber atmosphere amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Local estimates report that around 80,000 worshippers entered Islam’s third-holiest site, chanting the traditional Eid Takbirat as they moved in and out of the mosque compound. The usual joyful atmosphere of Eid was noticeably absent, replaced by a tone of mourning and resilience.

Israeli police forces were heavily stationed around the Al-Aqsa compound and the Old City throughout the event. Many Palestinians from the occupied West Bank were denied access to Jerusalem due to Israeli movement restrictions. Others, barred by Israeli orders, prayed outside the gates of the mosque.

The subdued mood in the city reflected the devastation caused by Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has continued since October 2023. According to health authorities in Gaza, nearly 54,700 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in what international organizations have described as a genocidal war. []

Also Read: Hamas Signals Readiness for New Round of Ceasefire Talks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Eid al-Adha Famine Risk Gaza war genocide case humanitarian crisis ICC arrest warrants international law Israeli restrictions Jerusalem Old City Jerusalem Palestinians traditional Takbirat war crimes West Bank access

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Signals Readiness for New Round of Ceasefire Talks

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Palestinian Death Toll Surpasses 54,000 as Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:23 WIB
International

Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Urges Immediate, Unconditional Halt to Gaza War

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 20:47 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 14:56 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us