Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Friday morning to perform Eid al-Adha prayers, despite heavy Israeli restrictions and a somber atmosphere amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Local estimates report that around 80,000 worshippers entered Islam’s third-holiest site, chanting the traditional Eid Takbirat as they moved in and out of the mosque compound. The usual joyful atmosphere of Eid was noticeably absent, replaced by a tone of mourning and resilience.

Israeli police forces were heavily stationed around the Al-Aqsa compound and the Old City throughout the event. Many Palestinians from the occupied West Bank were denied access to Jerusalem due to Israeli movement restrictions. Others, barred by Israeli orders, prayed outside the gates of the mosque.

The subdued mood in the city reflected the devastation caused by Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has continued since October 2023. According to health authorities in Gaza, nearly 54,700 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in what international organizations have described as a genocidal war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)