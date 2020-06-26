Friday Sermon: A Straight Path Towards Unity

By: Da’wah Central Council Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)

First Sermon:

الحمد لله الذى امرنا بلزوم الجماعة ونهاناعن الاختلاف والتفرقة, ماشاء الله كان وما لم يشاء لم يكن لاحول ولاقوة الا بالله, أشهد أن لا إله إلا الله وحده لا شريك له وأشهد أن محمدا عبده ورسوله نبي رحمة.

اللهم صل وسلم على نبينا وحبيبنا وشفيعنا محمد وعلى اله واصحابه هدا ت الا مة ومن تبعهم بإ حسان الى يوم القيامة

ايهاالمسلمون, أوصيكم ونفسي بتقوى الله فقد فازالمتقون كما قال تعالى فى كتابه الكريم, أعوذ بالله من الشيطان الرجيم: ياأيها الذين آمنوا اتقوا الله حق تقاته ولا تموتن إلا وأنتم مسلمون

اَمَّا بَعْد

فإن أصدق الحديث كتاب الله, وخير الهدي هدي محمد صل الله عليه وسلم وشرالأمور محدثاتها وكل محدثة بدعة وكل بدعة ضلالة وكل ضلالة فى النار

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said:

وأن هذا صراطي مستقيما فاتبعوه ولا تتبعوا السبل فتفرق بكم عن سبيله ذلكم وصاكم به لعلكم تتقون

“And that (which We have commanded) is my straight path, so follow him, and do not follow the (other) paths, for they separate you from His path. That is what Allah commands you to fear. ” (Surat Al-ppn’am: 153)

Audiences Friday Prayer

Asbabul Nuzul the verse as Imam Ibn Kathir mentioned in his interpretation, which is narrated by Imam Ahmad from a friend of Abdullah bin Mas’ud he said Rasulullah Shalallahu Alaihi Wasallam drew a line with his hand and then said; “This is the straight path of Allah, after that he made many lines on the right and left of the road, then said bers all of these paths are not one of them but there is a devil who calls there and then he reads the above verse”. And there are many other narrations that are in line with the history of Imam Ahmad above.

Ibn Kathir said, the sentence هَٰذَا صِرَاطِي مُسْتَقِيمًا, (this is my straight path), explains that Allah calls His way in the singular, because the truth is only one and the other paths are called in the plural, because they are different and different tortuous, in line with Surah Al Baqarah, verse 257.

Ali ibn Abi Talib said from Ibn Abbas the above verse is meant by the verse:

أَنْ أَقِيمُوا الدِّينَ وَلَا تَتَفَرَّقُوا فِيهِ

“They should uphold the religion, and do not divorce/pharaoh-firqoh” (Surah Asy Syuro 13)

Furthermore, Allah Ta’ala ordered the Muslims to unite, forbid fighting and divorce, Allah preached the destruction of the people before they were caused by debate and enmity in Allah’s religion. Similar explanation is also explained by Mujahid and others.

Imam Al Qurthubi said what is meant by صِرَاطِ in this verse is the path of Islam, while the death of مُسْتَقِيمًا the meaning is straight and level, there is no crookedness in it, meaning that Allah commands to follow the path that has been outlined through the mouth of the Messenger of Allah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam which will be straight and level. ends in heaven.

Prof. Hamka said what is meant by Islam as the straight path of Allah in this verse has munasabah (connectedness) with the previous verse (Surah Al-An’am: 51-52) which contains ten wills, namely: prohibition against associating with God, the government is good for parents, prohibit of killing children for fear of poverty.

The relationship between one will and another will shows that God’s commands and prohibitions are not enough to be a personal religion that only depends on the individual’s ability to have a religion.

But among Muslims must keep each other brotherhood and live in congregation. As this will requires Muslims to build a just and prosperous society under the banner of monotheism.

Prof. Hamka said the sentence فَاتَّبِعُوهُ then follow it, the meaning that a Muslim who realizes the Qur’an as the guide of his life should also realize the sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, the history of the Prophet Muhammad and the struggle of Khulafaur Rashidin.

That all the commands of Allah and His Messenger do not realize will be able to apply and run well unless there is an Islamic government that enforces the Shari’a.

So, Muslims do not follow other paths, Imam Al Qurthubi said, the sentence وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا السُّبُلَ, as narrated by Abu Hurairah, the Messenger of Allah said, “Whatever I ordered to do then do it, and whatever I forbid then leave it” .

Then, he included another hadith from the Prophet sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam:

عن أبي نجيح العرباض بن سارية رضي الله تعالى عنه قال: وعظنا رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم موعظة وجلت منها القلوب وذرفت منها العيون فقلنا: يا رسول الله كأنها موعظة مودع فأوصنا قال أوصيكم بتقوى الله عز و جل والسمع والطاعة وإن تأمر عليكم عبد فإنه من يعش منكم فسيري اختلافا كثيرا فعليكم بسنتي وسنة الخلفاء الراشدين المهديين عضوا عليها بالنواجذ وإياكم ومحدثات الأمور فإن كل بدعة ضلالة رواه أبو داود والترمذي وقال: حديث حسن صحيح

From Abu Najih Al-‘irbadh bin Sariyah radhiyallahu ‘anhu, he said,” Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam gave us advice with to make our hearts tremble and our eyes cry, so we say,” O Messenger of Allah! It seems that this is a will from a person who will separate, so give a will to us.

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam said, berw I willed you to obey Allah, listen and obey even though you are led by a slave. Really, the person who lives between you after me, he will see a lot of disputes.

Therefore, it is obligatory upon you to hold firmly to my Sunnah and Sunnah Khulafaur Rasyidin al-Mahdiyyin (the khilafah that has a clue). Bite the sunnah with your molars, and stay away from every case that is invented, because every heresy is a heresy.” (Narrated by Abu Daud and Tirmidhi), he said that this hadith is valid.

Imam Al Maraghi in his commentary narrated the narration of Ibn Jarir from Ibn Abbas, he said, Allah ordered the believers to form worshipers and forbid them from disagreement and division, because what actually destroyed people before them was quarrels and hostility.

As for the sentence لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ means that believers are preserved from everything that brings the wrath of Allah, preserved from the fires of hell, and get guaranteed success in life in the world. (Surah At-Tholaq: ​​2-5)

Conclusion

From the above verses can be understood that Islam is the only truth, as a straight path that cannot be perfectly practiced individually, and its perfection must be carried out in a manner that is touched and guided by an Imam.

To further strengthen the essence of community life in the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Rasulullah Sallallahu “Alaihi Wa Sallam said:

وأناأمركم بخمس ألله أمرنى بهن: بالجماعة والسمع والطاعة والهجرة والجهاد فى سبيل الله, فإنه من خرج من الجماعة قيد شبر فقدخلع ربقةالإسلام من عنقه إلى ان يرجع ومن دعابدعوى الجاهلية فهومن جثاءجهنم, قالوايارسول الله وان صام وصلى, قال وان صام وصلى وزعم أنه مسلم فادعواالمسلمين بماسماهم اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ اْلمُؤْمِنِيْنَ عِبَادَاللهِ عَزَّوَجَلَّ. (رواه أحمد)

“I command you all (Muslims) five cases, as ALLAH has ordered me with five cases: Join in‘ ah, listen, tha’at, hijrah and jihad fie sabilillah. Anyone who comes out of Al Jamaah is only an inch, then the bond of Islam is completely detached from his neck until he returns (repentance). And whoever calls on the call of ignorance, then he belongs to the group of people who bend their knees in Jahannam.

“Friends asked:” Yes Rasulallah, if he prayed and prayed? ” The Messenger of Allah said: “even though he fasting and prayer and claim to be a Muslim. Then, call upon you the Muslims with the name Allah has given them: “Al-Muslimin, Al-Mu‘ minin, servants of Allah ‘Azza Wa Jalla.” (Narrated by Ahmad from Harith Al-Ash’ari)

بارك الله لي ولكم في القرآن العظيم, ونفعني وإياكم بما فيه من الآيات والذكر الحكيم, وتقبل مني ومنكم تلاوته إنه هو السميع العليم. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَاسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هََُْغَْغَْغَْغَََََََّّّّّّ

Second Sermon:

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ حَمْدًا كَثِيْرًا كَمَا أَمَرَ. أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمِّدًا عَُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُْْ.

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَأَصْحَابِهِ وَمَنْ تَبِعَهُمْ بِإِحْسَانٍ إِلَى يَِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِّّّّْ عِبَادَ اللهِ ، أُوْصِيْكُمْ وَإِيَّايَ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ ، فَاتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ ََُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُِّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّّ

إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِوََََََََََََََََََََُُ

اللهم صل على محمد وعلى آل محمد, كما صليت على إبراهيم وعلى آل إبراهيم, وبارك على محمد وعلى آل محمد, كما باركت على إبراهيم وعلى آل إبراهيم, في العالمين إنك حميد مجيد

اللهم اغفر للمؤمنين والمؤمنات, والمسلمين والمسلمات, الأحياء منهم والأموات, إنك سميع قريب مجيب الدعوات

اللهم أعز الإسلام والمسلمين, وأذل الشرك والمشركين, وانصر عبادك الموحدين, ودمر أعداءك أعداء الدين

اللهم احي المسلمين وامامهم فى جماعة المسلمين (حزب الله) حياة كاملة طيبة وارزقهم قوة غلبة على كل باطل وظا لم وسوء وفاحش ومنكر

رَبَّنَا اغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَانِنَا الَّذِينَ سَبَقُونَا بِالْإِيمَانِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِي قُلُبََََََّاَااااااااااااااَّااَّااااااااَّاااَّاااا

رَبَّنَا لا تُزِغْ قُلُوْبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا ، وَهَبْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ رَحْمَةً ، إَََََََََََََِ

رَبَّنَا آتِنَا في الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفي الآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ

وَالْحَمْدَ ِلله رَبِّ الْعَالمِينِ

(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)