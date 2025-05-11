SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Karachi, MINA – Hundreds of residents in Karachi, Pakistan, took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India. The deal was brokered by the United States following a sharp escalation in military tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

According to Al Jazeera, the ceasefire was announced just hours after Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on several Indian military sites. The strikes came in response to Indian attacks that targeted three Pakistani airbases the previous night.

Widespread euphoria was seen across Karachi as many hoped that the agreement would put an end to the prolonged conflict between the two countries.

However, the optimism was tempered by concern, as both sides accused each other of violating the agreement just hours after its announcement.

The United States, acting as mediator, urged both nations to honor the ceasefire and demonstrate commitment to peace in the region. This development poses a major test for South Asian stability given the long-standing hostilities between Pakistan and India.

Analysts believe the success of the ceasefire will depend heavily on the goodwill of both sides to avoid further provocations. The agreement is seen as a potential starting point for more constructive dialogue. []

About Us