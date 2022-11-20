Learning to Unite

Taufiqurrahman, Editor of the Arabic Edition of MINA

The life of Rasulullah shallallahu’alaihi wa sallam with his noble family and friends ridhwanullah ‘alaihim is the best model of social life of all time. There will not be another ummah reborn afterward that is able to match let alone match that model.

“You are the best people who were born for humans, command those who are good, and prevent what is wrong, and believe in Allah. If the People of the Book had believed, it would have been better for them, among them there are those who believe, and most of them are the wicked.” (Surah Ali Imran: 110)

Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said:

“The best human being is in my generation, then the next generation, then the next generation.” (Shohih hadith. Narrated by al-Bukhari, no. 3651, and Muslim, no. 2533)

Allah Ta’ala made the model of social life shown by the Prophet sallallaahu’alaihi wa sallam with his family and friends radliallahu’anhum as the main role model for subsequent generations of Muslims. The main feature of this model is their strong commitment to holding fast to the Qur’an and Sunnah while in congregation.

Allah Ta’ala says,

“Indeed, the Messenger of Allah has a good role model for you (that is) for those who hope (grace) Allah and (the arrival of) the Day of Judgment and he mentions Allah a lot” (Surah Al Ahzaab: 21)

From Abu Najih Al Irbadh bin Sariah radhiallahuanhu he said: Rasulullah shallallahu`alaihi wa sallam gave us advice that made our hearts tremble and our tears filled our eyes. So we said: O Messenger of Allah, as if this were farewell advice, then give us a will. Rasulullah shallallahu`alaihi wa sallam said: “I will instruct you to fear Allah ta’ala, submit and obey your leader even though the one who leads you is a slave. Because among you who are alive (after this) will witness many differences of opinion. You should hold fast to my teachings and the teachings of Khulafaurrasyidin who are guided, bite (hold firmly) with your molars. You should avoid fabricated matters, because all bid’ah matters are misguidance “(History of Abu Daud and Turmuzi, he said: hasan sahih)

Whoever takes them as the main role model, surely Allah will glorify them as part of the superior people, who are entitled to achieve victory in this world and the hereafter. This effort is realized by returning to the Qur’an and Sunnah, holding fast to Allah’s rope in congregation and upholding good and forbidding evil.

Jama’ah the strength of the Islamic Ummah

The location of the strength of the early generations of Muslims in Islam lay in their solid unity in building a commitment to sticking to the Quran and Sunnah and upholding amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. With that power, Allah made them the best people and exalted them above other people. They move in congregation to spread grace throughout the universe.

That power is not rooted in worldly interests. That power is far from political goals an sich. That strength is not colored in the slightest by the colorful fanaticism of the group.

On the other hand, it is firmly rooted in safe faith and true worship, adorned with noble character, tightly bound by the ropes of Islamic ukhuwah and then moving in unison to spread grace.

“Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah and those who are with him are harsh towards the disbelievers, but compassionate towards each other. You see them bowing and prostrating seeking the grace of Allah and His pleasure, their signs appear on their faces from the traces of prostration. Such are their characteristics in the Torah and their characteristics in the Bible, that is, like a plant that shoots out its shoots, the shoot makes the plant strong and then it becomes big and stands upright on the tree; the plant pleases the growers because Allah wants to irritate the hearts of the disbelievers (with the power of the believers). Allah promises those who believe and do righteous deeds among them forgiveness and a great reward.” (QS Al-Fath: 29)

The best generation has never stopped fighting to keep the ropes of this religion tied. They are willing to sacrifice their lust, wealth, energy and even their lives in order to maintain the integrity of this religion. They always behave iitsar, put friends first, even though their own condition is in trouble.

“And those who have occupied the city of Medina and have believed (Anshor) before (the arrival of) them (Emigrants), they (Anshor) ‘love’ those who emigrated to them (Emigrants). And they (Anshor) have no desire in their hearts for anything that is given to them (Muhajirin); and they prioritize (the Muhajirin), over themselves, even though they are in trouble. And those who are kept from self-pity, those are the people who are lucky.” (Surah Al Hasyr: 9)

The unity of the Muslim Ummah is the only capital possessed by the Muslim Ummah so that it is able to defeat the enemies of Islam. Ukhuwah Islamiyah is a valuable provision to win this religion. And conversely the division resulted in the Muslims sinking and being torn apart by the enemy.

“And obey Allah and His Messenger and do not argue, which causes you to be afraid and lose your strength and be patient. Surely Allah is with those who are patient.” (Surah Al Anfaal: 46)

“And do not be like those who divided and argued after clear information came to them. They are the people who get the severe punishment.” (Surah Ali Imran: 105)

Our Islamic Brotherhood

We learn from the best generation the meaning of unity and ukhuwah Islamiyah. If we agree with Allah’s call to preach to the Prophet sallallaahu’alaihi wa sallam, if we believe in the sunnahs and the generations of the Salaf are the way to victory, then embody the values ​​of unity and Islamic brotherhood in our lives.

Very good parable used by Sheikh Ramadhan Al Buthi Rahimahullah. There were three friends, on their journey, dealing with armed robbers. If you want, the robbers will easily seize the three treasures and even kill them but can they rob the love between them and then make them enemies? Can the villain ruin their friendship? They could not in the least, however many they were and how strong they were.

It is possible that the enemies of Islam will colonize our homeland, Muslims, seize our assets and seize our rights. But is it possible for Allah’s enemies to take away the love between us? Can they destroy our unity which is rooted in solid aqeedah, stuck in the ground of our faith and tightly bound by the ropes of ukhuwah Islamiyah? Every intelligent person knows the answer.

But maybe some of us are asking, then how can Islamic unity disappear from us? Were the enemies of Islam destroying it?

In fact, the enemies of Islam will never be able to force the Muslim community to be divided. What actually happened to our divided condition was that they could destroy our unity because the Muslims themselves wanted division. They divided us, because there are those among us who have joined hands with these enemies to destroy our unity. They ravage our ranks, because of our blind love for the world.

Today, we are witnessing this bitter reality for Muslims or do we even need to worry that we are witnesses to ourselves who are willing to sacrifice ukhuwah Islamiyah for worldly affairs, for political passions, for group interests?

Rasulullah shallallahu’alaihi wa sallam said,

“The time has almost come for you to be fought over like a pack of predators fighting over their food.” So someone asked: “Is it because we are few in number?” “In fact, there are many of you, but you are like floating foam. And Allah has removed the fear from your enemy’s chest towards you. And Allah has instilled in your hearts the Al-Wahan disease.” Someone asked: “O Messenger of Allah, what is Al-Wahan?” The Prophet shollallahu ‘alaih wa sallam said: “Love the world and fear death.” (Narrated by Abu Dawud 3745)

Then, we realize that the downfall of the people today is because of love for the world. We are aware why then the enemies of Islam easily seized the homeland of Palestine? Why do they easily compartmentalize us into nationalist fanaticism?

Even though Allah and His Messenger shallallahu’alaihi wa sallam have repeatedly reminded us through the Qur’an and Sunnah of the urgency of returning to our roots of strength, returning to hold fast both of them in congregation. The land that Allah once bestowed upon the Muslims is the fruit of their union. The power that God once bestowed upon them was the fruit of their union. The wealth that He has bequeathed to the Muslims is the fruit of their union. So if we want to achieve the fruits of that victory, take care of the roots, strengthen the stems. And that root is Al Jama’ah and the stem is ukhuwah Islamiyah.

Ukhuwah Islamiyah is the morality of unity, the main character of this Jama’ah, the real manifestation of our existence. Do not let us want to be divided by the world, politics and fanaticism.

Our enemies are not those who have different schools of thought with us. Our enemies are not those who are different organizations. Our enemies are not those who differ in the path of da’wah from us. Our enemies are those who applaud seeing us not united, those who are happy because we are religious with group fanaticism, those who want us to be divided against each other.

As for those who agree with us, have the same Qibla with us, have the same Rabb with us, they are our brothers. We don’t see the difference between us and those who have different schools of thought or different paths of da’wah from us. For that, don’t let there be a spark of hatred in our hearts for them.

“And those who came after them (Muhajirin and Ansar), they prayed: “O our Lord, forgive us and our brothers who have believed before us, and do not let envy in our hearts against those who believers; O our Lord, Verily You are Most Forbearing, Most Merciful.” (QS Al Hashr: 10)

We are not proud of our existence in the Jama’ah when we cannot hold back our words from hurting the hearts of our fellow brothers. We are not proud to belong to the Jama’ah when we are full our brothers are hungry. Don’t shout loudly calling for unity if at the same time we spread hatred and spread hostility.

Our victory does not lie in power. Our wealth is not glory. Our victory is when we remain committed to holding on to the Quran and Sunnah and maintaining Islamic unity and ukhuwah until death.

“And whoever takes Allah, His Messenger and those who believe to be his helpers, then indeed the followers of (religion) of Allah are the ones who will definitely win.” (Surah Al Maidah: 56)

Wallahu’alam bisshowaab (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)