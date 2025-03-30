The Historical Pattern of Zionist Betrayal (By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah, the Almighty, states in the Quran:

أَوَكُلَّمَا عَٰهَدُوا۟ عَهْدًا نَّبَذَهُۥ فَرِيقٌ مِّنْهُم ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُون

“Why is it that every time they make a covenant, a group of them casts it aside? In fact, most of them do not believe.” (Q.S. Al-Baqarah [2]: 100)

Renowned Islamic scholar Ibn Kathir explains that this verse was revealed concerning the Jews at the time of Prophet Muhammad, who were reminded of their covenant with Allah to believe in the final prophet and messenger. When the Prophet conveyed this reminder, a Jewish man named Malik bin Shaif responded arrogantly, denying that Allah had ever taken such a covenant from them. This led to the revelation of the verse, which highlights their repeated betrayal of agreements and their denial of the truth.

Although the meaning of this verse is directed at the Jews from the Children of Israel, the lesson (ibrah) also applies to Muslims and all of humanity. Muslims should not possess this negative trait (habit of breaking promises), lest they incur the wrath and punishment of Allah Ta’ala, just as the Jews did.

Zionism and Its Agenda

Zionism is a political movement aimed at establishing a Jewish state in Palestine. It was initiated by a Hungarian journalist of Jewish descent, Theodor Herzl, in the late nineteenth century. The movement gained momentum, culminating in the declaration of Israel, which sparked conflict with the Palestinian people.

Zionist Israel has since employed strategies of forced displacement, military aggression, and systematic oppression to maintain control over Palestinian territories. Research published in a study on Zionist ideology by M. Kholid Muslih et al. in 2021 describes it as an agenda for global dominance built on principles that justify the subjugation of others. This ideology, rooted in texts such as the Talmud and the Protocols of Zion, promotes the belief that the Jewish people are superior, granting them the right to exert control over non-Jewish populations.

The reality of today’s Zionist occupation aligns with Quranic descriptions of the historical actions of certain Jewish communities, breaking covenants, spreading corruption on earth, breaking agreements, and denying divine guidance. The consistency of their actions across different eras serves as a living testament to the truth of the Quranic revelations.

Jewish Violations Throughout the Ages

Throughout history, Allah sent at least 12 prophets to the Children of Israel, including Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Aaron, Elijah, Elisha, Jonah, David, Solomon, Zechariah, John, and Jesus. However, many among them rejected these prophets, altering divine teachings to suit their desires.

The Quran recounts their betrayal from the time of Moses, when they abandoned monotheism and worshiped the golden calf, to their repeated rejection and even murder of prophets sent after him. According to Islamic tradition, they killed 70 prophets in a single day and then carried on as if nothing had happened.

They made treaties with him during the time of Prophet Muhammad but repeatedly violated them. They also plotted against his life multiple times, yet their attempts always failed. The peak of their treachery was during the Battle of the Trench, when they conspired with Arab tribes to attack Medina and assassinate the Prophet.

In modern times, Zionist Israel continues this pattern of betrayal. International records show that the United Nations Security Council has issued numerous resolutions addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, all of which have been disregarded by Israel. The most recent resolution, calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, was completely ignored by the Zionists.

Major Agreements Violated by Zionist Israel

Throughout the history of the Palestine-Israel conflict, numerous agreements have been signed in the hope of achieving peace. However, the facts show that Zionist Israel continuously violates these agreements, disregards the commitments made, and persists in oppressing the Palestinian people.

Camp David Accords

The Camp David Accords was a peace accord between Arab countries and Israel, signed in 1978. It was signed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, with mediation by U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The primary goal of this agreement was to ease the prolonged conflict between Arab nations, particularly Egypt and Israel, which had existed since Israel’s establishment in 1948. The agreement outlined three key points: the recognition of Israel by Arab countries, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories, and the commitment of Arab nations to refrain from threatening Israel’s security or dividing Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

However, in reality, Israel continued to control the Gaza Strip and oppress the Palestinian people. The conflict between Palestine and Israel persisted due to Israel’s ambition to dominate the region. Repeatedly, Zionist forces launched military attacks on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the destruction of public facilities such as schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and residential areas, as we continue to witness today.

Oslo Accords

The Oslo Accords marked a significant moment in efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East. This agreement occurred in two stages, Oslo I on September 13, 1993, and Oslo II in September 1995.

In the Oslo I Accords, the PLO and Israel mutually recognized each other’s existence. They also pledged to end the conflict that had persisted since 1948. This agreement provided hope for Palestine to gain its rights fairly.

Further agreements were reached in the Oslo II Accords in 1995, which regulated territorial division and governance between Israel and Palestine. It detailed territorial boundaries, the rights of each party, and security aspects. Palestine was granted limited control over Gaza and the West Bank, while Israel was still allowed to annex certain areas of the West Bank.

Despite the agreements signed, none have truly benefited Palestine. The Zionist Israeli regime and Western nations continue to manipulate and exploit every agreement to strengthen their position and expand control over Palestine.

Other Agreements Violated

Besides the Camp David and Oslo Accords, several other accords have been signed but were still violated by Zionist Israel. Some of these include the Arab Peace Initiative from the Beirut Summit in 2002, the Middle East Quartet Roadmap in 2003, and the Trump Peace Initiative in 2020.

Lessons from Zionist Israel’s Betrayal

The international community, especially the leaders of Muslim nations, must realize that Zionist Israel consistently violates agreements they have signed. The question remains: how many more agreements must be signed, and who can guarantee that Zionists will not betray them again?

Therefore, the Muslim world must unite to defend the Palestinian people and protect their rights. With this unity, Muslims will be stronger and more respected by their adversaries, including Zionist Israel and its allies, who have long supported their occupation and crimes.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala always protect Muslims from the betrayal of Zionist Israel. May the Zionist Jews soon be expelled from the land of Palestine, just as the Jewish tribe of Banu Nadhir was expelled from Madinah for violating the peace agreement with Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam.

وَاللّٰهُ اَعْلَمُ بِالصَّواب

Written in Masjid al-Haram, 13 Jumadil Awal 1445 / November 28, 2023

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

