Imaam Yakhsyallah Optimistic About Muslims Unity

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that Muslims around the world will undoubtedly be able to unite under a common leadership and struggle.

“Unity is a command from Allah, not a matter of possibility or impossibility. It is a divine mandate that must be fulfilled,” he said during the Tabligh Akbar at Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, on Sunday.

The command for unity is mentioned in several verses of the Qur’an, including Surah Ali Imran [3]: 103. Furthermore, in Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) defined “Al-Jama’ah” as what was practiced by him and his companions, meaning the actions of the Prophet and his companions.

Imaam Yakhsyallah also referenced Professor Yusuf Al-Qardhawi’s opinion that Islamic unity is a reality, not just an idealistic dream.

In his treatise entitled “Al-Ummah Al-Islamiyah Haqiqah La Wahn,” Yusuf Al-Qardhawi outlines six criteria for the certainty of Islamic unity:

1. Religious Logic: The Qur’an refers to Muslims as a single ” Ummah” or “Ummatan Wahidah” ​​(one nation), not multiple nations. This can be seen in Surah Al-Baqarah: 143, Ali Imran: 110, Al-Anbiya’: 92, and Al-Mu’minun: 52.

2. Historical Logic: Muslims were once united under a single caliphate for nearly a thousand years, covering vast territories from China in the east to Andalusia (Spain) in the west.

3. Geographical Logic: By Allah’s will, Muslims inhabit regions that are geographically close and interconnected, from Jakarta in the east to Rabat al-Fath (Morocco) in the west, or from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Realistic Logic: In reality, Muslims are a single community. We see this when part of the Muslim world suffers, others also feel that pain. For example, regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque (Palestine), we observe Muslims everywhere rising to support Mujahideen trying to liberate Al-Aqsa from Zionist control.

5. Non-Muslim Perspective: Non-Muslims do not see the divisions and disputes among Muslims as evidence of fragmentation. They still perceive Muslims as one community, with any divisions being merely superficial.

6. Pragmatic and Contemporary Logic: If true Islamic unity were absent according to religious logic, then according to the benefits and demands of the times, the reality of life, and non-Muslim perceptions, it is necessary for us to strive for and establish Islamic unity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)