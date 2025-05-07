The Fall of Israel is Only a Matter of Time: Prof. El-Awaisi

Cibubur, MINA – Professor of Baitul Maqdis Studies, Prof. Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi, firmly stated that the fall of the State of Israel is only a matter of time.

“We believe in the word of Allah, which indicates the destruction of Bani Israel when they are mingled with their enemies,” said Prof. El-Awaisi during a gathering at At-Taqwa Mosque, Cibubur, on Wednesday evening.

“Now is the moment when Israel is mingling with the Palestinian fighters, and this is a sign of its collapse,” added the Professor of International Relations, a member of the Royal Historical Society (UK), and the founder of the field of Islamic Jerusalem Studies.

“This is Allah’s verse, Allah’s promise. Not the promise of Balfour or Trump. Do we believe in Allah’s promise?” he asked, referencing Surah Al-Isra verse 104 and connecting it with verse 7 of the same chapter.

El-Awaisi, author of the book Strategic Plan for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasized that the establishment of Israel in 1948, followed by the mass migration of Jews to Palestine, actually signals its downfall, as they are now concentrated and mingling with their adversaries.

“To achieve Allah’s promise, we must struggle earnestly, with unwavering faith and consistency, until Muslims can perform congregational prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in victory,” he added.

At the end of his lecture, Prof. El-Awaisi led a prayer: “Allahumma inni as’aluka shalatan fi masjidil aqsa wahua hurrun aziiz” (O Allah, I ask You to grant me prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque in a free and dignified state).

The gathering was attended by Imaam KH Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA (Advisor of Aqsa Working Group/AWG), AWG board members, local mosque management, pro-Palestine figures and activists, religious scholars, students, youth, and female participants.

Prof. Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi visited Indonesia as part of the Saladin Camp Daurah program: “Strengthening Knowledge, Preparing for the Liberation of Baitul Maqdis,” held in Basic and Intermediate I levels in Kampung Maghfirah, Bogor (April 26 – May 2, 2025), and Intermediate II at Muhammadiyah University Jakarta (UMJ), Ciputat (May 3–5, 2025). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

