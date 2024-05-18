Jewish Atrocities Evidence of the Truth of Quran

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says in surah Al-Maidah [5], verse 64,

وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ يَدُ ٱللَّهِ مَغْلُولَةٌ ۚ غُلَّتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَلُعِنُوا۟ بِمَا قَالُوا۟ ۘ بَلْ يَدَاهُ مَبْسُوطَتَانِ يُنفِقُ كَيْفَ يَشَآءُ ۚ وَلَيَزِيدَنَّ كَثِيرًا مِّنْهُم مَّآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ طُغْيَٰنًا وَكُفْرًا ۚ وَأَلْقَيْنَا بَيْنَهُمُ ٱلْعَدَٰوَةَ وَٱلْبَغْضَآءَ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ ٱلْقِيَٰمَةِ ۚ كُلَّمَآ أَوْقَدُوا۟ نَارًا لِّلْحَرْبِ أَطْفَأَهَا ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا ۚ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُفْسِدِينَ (المائدة [٥]: ٦٤)

“The Jews say, God’s hands are tied (miserly). In fact, their hands are shackled. They were cursed because of what they had said. On the contrary, His two hands are open (Most Gracious). He gives sustenance to whomever He wishes. (The Qur’an) which was sent down to you from your Lord, will certainly increase the disobedience and disbelief of many of them. We will cause enmity and hatred among them until the Day of Resurrection. Every time they ignited the fire of war, Allah extinguished it. They try to (cause) destruction on the earth. And Allah does not like those who do damage.”

Ibnu Katsir Rahimahullah explained the verse above, quoting a hadith from Ibn Abbas Radhiallahu anhu, that a Jew named Nabbasy bin Qais said to Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘alahi Wasallam with the words, “Your God is stingy, does not like to give.” So, the verse above came down to refute the Jewish statement.

Even though only one Jew said this, it can be considered that it reflects the general stance of most of his people.

In another history, it is stated that the Jews said this to the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alahi Wasallam with the intention of mocking the Muslims. At that time, he and his friends were indeed in a tight situation and difficulty because Islam had not yet developed in the early Medina period.

Other sources say that initially the Jewish community was rich people. Then their wealth was used to hinder and thwart the preaching of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alahi Wasallam. So, their wealth ran out and they became poor.

The hostility of Jews towards Muslims will continue until the Day of Judgment. They will always fan the flames of hostility, slander, war and destruction on earth. However, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala promised to extinguish all their deceptions, because He does not like people who do damage.

It has been eight months, since October 7 2023, that Israeli Zionist troops have committed atrocities in the form of genocide in the Gaza region, Palestine.

Colonization of the Palestinian people has actually been carried out since 1948, namely with the tragedy of the Nakbah, May 15, 1948. To this day, colonialism and massacres of the Palestinian people continue.

Now, the world community can see the facts of Jewish Zionist atrocities through various mass media reports, through the stories of activists, and a series of other evidence of colonialism.

The atrocities of the Jewish Zionists show proof of the truth of the verses of the Quran. The above verse, God willing, is in accordance with current facts, including:

First fact: Harassing Muslims and humanity.

One of the heretical teachings in the Zionist Protocol is their belief that apart from the Jewish tribe and race, they are considered animals (ghoyim) who can be tortured, their property confiscated, and even killed.

This is what was said by high-ranking Jewish Zionists who called the Gaza people animals that could be hunted and killed.

From this misguided belief, they will continue to be hostile to Muslims, hostile to people other than their group, without caring about human values ​​and human rights.

Second fact: Their crimes and iniquities continue and increase.

Since the Nakba incident in 1948 until now, they have continued to commit crimes by expelling, looting and killing the Palestinian people.

Even though the UN world body repeatedly warned Jewish Zionists through its resolutions, nothing was implemented. Hundreds of UN resolutions were not implemented.

They also betrayed every peace agreement and ceasefire that had been agreed with Palestinian fighters. All of this is proof of their betrayal which will continue and increase.

Third fact: There was tremendous hostility between fellow Jewish Zionists.

The Jews were actually enemies of each other. The hostility is because they are fighting over power, influence and other world affairs.

Between them, there is deep hatred. One another tackled and knocked each other down.

If we see them together, it’s actually just camouflage. If we see them as strong, it’s just a mirage. They are actually very weak, fragile and very afraid of death.

Another proof is that for the last few years, Tel Aviv has been rocked by demonstrations almost every day. They oppose the policies of their own government, demanding the resignation of its officials and a permanent ceasefire with Palestine.

Fact four: Jews always wage war

History records that there have been two world wars and the instigator was the Jews.

To this day we see that Jewish Zionists are bombarding Gaza, causing chaos in the Middle East and other countries. This is all proof that they are always waging war.

Fifth fact: Jews always cause damage to the earth.

Various countries have experienced economic crises, since 1980, 1998, 2008 and most recently the Covid-19 pandemic, several experts said that Jews were the perpetrators.

In 1998, there was a global economic crisis. The main masterminds were Jewish figures who created a conspiracy to destroy the economies of developing countries.

Another form of damage is that they also support various immoralities, gambling, ensnaring the country with debt, ensnaring the public with fast loans, but all of this is actually a usury trap.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala will definitely fulfill His promise to extinguish the fire of hostility and war that they have ignited, by sending His help to the Muslims.

So, to realize Allah Ta’ala’s promise, Muslims should unite, as He said:

وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَآءُ بَعْضٍ ۚ إِلَّا تَف ْعَلُوهُ تَكُن فِتْنَةٌ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَفَسَادٌ كَبِيرٌ (الانفال [٨]: ٧٣)

“As for the disbelievers, some of them become protectors for others. If you (O Muslims) do not carry out what Allah has commanded, there will undoubtedly be chaos on the face of the earth and great destruction.” (QS Al-Anfal [8]: 73)

Part of Allah Ta’ala’s help is the large amount of international support for Palestine, including countries in the UN which officially recognize the full membership of the Palestinian state.

Hopefully, Muslims will soon unite and together with the world community will be able to stop the Jewish Zionist atrocities in Palestine, and bring peace in other countries. Amen, Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

