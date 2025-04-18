SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jewish Hostility Extends to All of Mankind

An extremist Israeli Jewish settler Tuesday insulted Prophet Mohammad of Islam during a tour by Jewish hardliners in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque compound,

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty, says:

قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُۥ نَزَّلَهُۥ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقًا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَهُدًى وَبُشْرَىٰ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ. مَنْ كَانَ عَدُوًّ لِلهِ وَمَلَئِكَتِهِ وَرُسُلِهِ وَجِبْرِيْلَ وَمِيْكَلَ فَإِنَّ اللهَ عَدُوٌّ لِّلْكَافِرِيْنَ


Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Whoever is an enemy of Gabriel should know that he revealed this ˹Quran˺ to your heart by Allah’s Will, confirming what came before it—a guide and good news for the believers. Whoever is an enemy of Allah, His angels, His messengers, Gabriel, and Michael, then ˹let them know that˺ Allah is certainly the enemy of the disbelievers. (Surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 97–98)

According to Imam Ibn Kathir, these verses were revealed in response to the hatred and enmity harbored by the Children of Israel towards the angel Jibril. They accused Jibril of bringing down a revelation that was harsh and filled with commands and punishment, which led to their animosity towards him.

Their hatred stemmed from their refusal to accept the revelation delivered to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). They were envious that prophethood was not granted to their lineage, and consequently, they turned their enmity toward Jibril as the one who brought the message to the Prophet.

This animosity toward Jibril reveals a deeper deviation in both creed and morality. They presumed they had the right to choose whom they liked among Allah’s messengers, an attitude that reflects religious arrogance.

In response, Allah clearly rebuked them, affirming that to hate Jibril is to hate Allah Himself, for Jibril only conveys the message by His command.

If they dared to oppose their Creator, how much more severe would their hostility be towards fellow human beings? This reflects a corrupted nature that has deviated far from the innate disposition (fitrah) of mankind.

Based on such deviation in belief and moral compass, the Jewish people, both historically and in the modern age have consistently committed transgressions, incited hatred, provoked wars, and caused widespread harm not only to Muslims but to humanity at large.

Jews as the Architects of World War I and II

A book titled “The Jews Behind World War I and II” uncovers how both world wars were orchestrated by influential Jewish elites. Their objective was to plunge the world into chaos so they could reap vast financial and political benefits from the resulting destruction. History shows that the greatest beneficiary of World War II was the Zionist movement, which succeeded in establishing the illegitimate state of Israel on Palestinian land.

The book outlines in a chronological and logical manner how key Zionist figures designed the blueprint of these global conflicts. Much of what happened during the wars is already documented in The Protocols of Zion, a controversial manuscript considered sacred by some Zionist circles.

That very document also reveals the planned roles of organizations such as the Illuminati, Freemasonry, and the Zionist movement itself each instrumental in carrying out this global agenda through war and instability.

Beyond the world wars, Jewish influence is also evident in major revolutionary movements, such as the Bolshevik Revolution (1917), the German Revolution (1918–1919), and the Turkish Revolution (1924), which resulted in millions of deaths worldwide.

Communist ideology, which spread across various nations, including Southeast Asia, was in fact born from Jewish intellectuals. Historian William G. Carr stated that prominent Communist figures like Karl Marx, Stalin, and Lenin were of Jewish descent.

At an emergency council of Jewish rabbis in Europe (January 12, 1952), Rabbi Emmanuel Rabinovich declared, “To achieve our ultimate goal, we may need to stage tragic events, such as we did during the time of Hitler. In other words, we will sacrifice some of our own people in orchestrated events behind the scenes.” That orchestrated tragedy would later be known as the Holocaust.

Economic and Global Conspiracies

Throughout modern history, the world has faced several economic crises most notably in 1980, 1998, and 2008. Some experts claim that these were engineered by Zionist financiers like George Soros, who allegedly manipulated global currencies to destabilize developing economies.

In more recent times, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed millions of lives and brought global economies to their knees. U.S. politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. controversially claimed that this pandemic was part of a Zionist agenda to damage humanity a statement that triggered heated debates worldwide.

In addition to these events, Zionist powers have been implicated in promoting widespread immorality, such as gambling (including online gambling), debt traps in developing countries, and the expansion of usurious systems like predatory loans and instant credit schemes.

Former U.S. President Benjamin Franklin (d. 1790) once warned:
“There is a great danger to America. That danger is the Jews. Wherever they reside, they lower the moral standards and integrity of commerce. They isolate themselves and eventually strangle the financial lifeblood of the host nation, as they did in Portugal and Spain.”

Hatred Toward All of Humanity

The enmity of the Jewish Zionists is not limited to Muslims or Palestinians. According to The Protocols of Zion, anyone outside the Jewish race is deemed a “Goyim” subhuman, subject to oppression, exploitation, and even death.

This dehumanizing ideology has been publicly echoed by high-ranking Israeli officials. Figures like Itamar Ben Gvir and Yoav Gallant have referred to the people of Gaza as “animals” who may be hunted and killed.

Such a worldview ensures that their hatred toward others will persist, regardless of human rights, humanitarian principles, or international law.

Their crimes and transgressions have only escalated since the Nakba of 1948. From that time until now, they have continuously oppressed, displaced, and slaughtered the Palestinian people.

Despite repeated warnings and resolutions by the United Nations, Zionist Israel has refused to comply. Hundreds of UN resolutions have been blatantly ignored. Every peace agreement and ceasefire with Palestinian resistance has been violated. Their betrayals are consistent and ongoing.

Conflict Among Themselves

Remarkably, intense internal conflict also exists among the Zionist Jews themselves. These rivalries are driven by power struggles, influence, and worldly interests.

Hatred festers within their own ranks. They undermine and sabotage one another. Their unity is a mere illusion, a façade that hides their deep divisions. Their perceived strength is nothing but a mirage. In truth, they are fragile and fearful especially of death.

Allah Almighty says:
“And We have cast among them (the Jews) enmity and hatred until the Day of Judgment…” (Surah Al-Ma’idah [5]: 64)

The Israeli attacks on Palestine, particularly in Gaza have also brought internal consequences. These aggressions have not only drawn global condemnation but also ignited social, political, and economic tension within Israel itself.

In recent years, Israel has become increasingly polarized. Ultra-Orthodox Jews, right-wing nationalists, and secular liberals have clashed over issues ranging from policy on Palestine to religious law and minority rights.

By 2024 and into early 2025, mass protests erupted in cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In January 2025, violent clashes between ultra-Orthodox and secular groups in Jerusalem left dozens dead. Armed militias from both sides began to surface, throwing the nation into chaos. Analysts now warn that Israel is teetering on the brink of civil war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

