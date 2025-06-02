SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The Noura Al-Kaabi Hospital, the only medical facility providing kidney dialysis in northern Gaza, was destroyed by Israel. (Photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) destroyed Noura Al-Kaabi Hospital, the only medical facility providing kidney dialysis in northern Gaza, late Sunday (June 1).

Located in Beit Lahia, the hospital served dozens of patients from surrounding areas, including Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Umm al-Nasr. Prior to its complete destruction, the facility had already sustained multiple Israeli attacks, leaving only eight dialysis machines partially functional. It has now been leveled to the ground.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes also targeted residential buildings across Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Since the beginning of Israel’s aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with full support from the United States, over 178,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, most of them women and children.

Also Read: Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

Thousands remain buried under the rubble, while hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with severe shortages of food, medicine, and shelter.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 985 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Muslim Worshipers Barred

News Channel

About Us