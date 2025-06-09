SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that its fighters had killed two Israeli soldiers in a close-range clash last Tuesday on Al-Nazzaz Street, east of Sheja’iyya in the Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a separate attack, the group claimed it had targeted an Israeli D9 armored bulldozer with a 105-mm Al-Yasin missile near the Yarmouk site in Khan YunisAl-Manara neighborhood on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a separate faction calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades released a video showing members launching three rockets at Israeli forces operating inside Gaza.

In response to ongoing combat operations, Hamas released a statement accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel into a prolonged war that will ultimately be his political and personal downfall.

Also Read: Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

“What Netanyahu portrayed as a swift and decisive campaign has become a daily burden for Israeli forces,” the statement said.

Hamas emphasized that its resistance fighters are engaged in a war of attrition in retaliation for what it described as genocide against civilians. The group added that its evolving field tactics continue to surprise the Israeli military.

The statement further asserted that intensified Israeli military operations are compounding losses while failing to bring clarity about the fate of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Reiterating its stance, Hamas said the only viable path forward is through a comprehensive deal, something Netanyahu continues to oppose.

Also Read: At Least 36 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Continue Through Eid al-Adha

“This endless war Netanyahu insists on will be his end. The illusion of a quick victory has collapsed,” the statement read.

Hamas also warned that Netanyahu’s claims of an “absolute victory” are dangerous propaganda designed to mislead the Israeli public.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive backed by the United States has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian consequences in Gaza. More than 180,000 Palestinians have been reported killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. Over 14,000 are missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and severe famine has killed children. Widespread destruction has also devastated homes, infrastructure, and civilian life across the territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Activist Aboard Madleen Sends Message Declares “Rise up and Take Action for Palestine”

Tagal-Manara Al-Qassam Brigades Al-Yasin missile Benjamin Netanyahu captives in Gaza Famine Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Israeli army Khan Yunis Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades military escalation Palestinian resistance Shejaiyya United States support war of attrition

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
International

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Madleen in International Waters

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

  • 4 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 36 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Continue Through Eid al-Adha

  • 6 hours ago
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Eid Al-Adha Celebration in Gaza Without Meat and Flour

  • 15 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

105 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • 16 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

  • 16 hours ago
International

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

  • 2 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us