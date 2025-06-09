Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that its fighters had killed two Israeli soldiers in a close-range clash last Tuesday on Al-Nazzaz Street, east of Sheja’iyya in the Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a separate attack, the group claimed it had targeted an Israeli D9 armored bulldozer with a 105-mm Al-Yasin missile near the Yarmouk site in Khan Yunis’ Al-Manara neighborhood on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a separate faction calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades released a video showing members launching three rockets at Israeli forces operating inside Gaza.

In response to ongoing combat operations, Hamas released a statement accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel into a prolonged war that will ultimately be his political and personal downfall.

“What Netanyahu portrayed as a swift and decisive campaign has become a daily burden for Israeli forces,” the statement said.

Hamas emphasized that its resistance fighters are engaged in a war of attrition in retaliation for what it described as genocide against civilians. The group added that its evolving field tactics continue to surprise the Israeli military.

The statement further asserted that intensified Israeli military operations are compounding losses while failing to bring clarity about the fate of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Reiterating its stance, Hamas said the only viable path forward is through a comprehensive deal, something Netanyahu continues to oppose.

“This endless war Netanyahu insists on will be his end. The illusion of a quick victory has collapsed,” the statement read.

Hamas also warned that Netanyahu’s claims of an “absolute victory” are dangerous propaganda designed to mislead the Israeli public.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive backed by the United States has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian consequences in Gaza. More than 180,000 Palestinians have been reported killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. Over 14,000 are missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and severe famine has killed children. Widespread destruction has also devastated homes, infrastructure, and civilian life across the territory. []

