Hamas Submits Response to New US Proposal Aiming for Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has announced that it has officially submitted its response to the latest ceasefire proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement issued on Saturday, the group said the decision followed a “round of national consultations” and was driven by a “sense of responsibility towards our people and their suffering.” Palestine Information Center reported.

According to Hamas, the response aims to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory, and guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement outlined a proposed exchange in which ten living Israeli prisoners and the bodies of eighteen others held by Hamas would be returned in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian detainees.

Israeli media confirmed that Tel Aviv received the new US proposal last Wednesday. The plan reportedly includes a two-phase release: ten living prisoners and the remains of ten others, in return for a temporary 60-day truce.

A senior Israeli official told Walla News that the latest offer appears more favorable to Israeli interests compared to previous versions. However, concerns remain over the lack of a clear US guarantee for a permanent ceasefire beyond the initial period.

Despite this, Hamas emphasized that it had reached a general framework agreement with Witkoff. The framework, Hamas said, includes not only a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza but also the immediate establishment of a professional committee to manage Gaza’s affairs and the continued flow of aid once the deal is implemented. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

