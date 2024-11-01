Imaam Yakhsyallah: The Command to Be Careful in Disseminating Information

Let us reflect on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the Qur’an Surah An-Nisa [4] verse 83:

وَاِذَا جَاۤءَهُمْ اَمْرٌ مِّنَ الْاَمْنِ اَوِ الْخَوْفِ اَذَاعُوْا بِهٖۗ وَلَوْ رَدُّوْهُ اِلَى الرَّسُوْلِ وَاِلٰٓى اُولِى الْاَمْرِ مِنْهُمْ لَعَلِمَهُ الَّذِيْنَ يَسْتَنْۢبِطُوْنَهٗ مِنْهُمْۗ وَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ اللّٰهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهٗ لَاتَّبَعْتُمُ الشَّيْطٰنَ اِلَّا قَلِيْلًا ٨٣

“When news comes to them of security (victory) or fear (defeat), they spread it. If they had submitted it to the Messenger and the people in authority among them, those who wanted to know the truth would have been able to find it out from them (the Messenger and the people in authority). Were it not for the grace and mercy of Allah upon you, you would have followed the devil, except for a few (among you).”

Ibn al-Qayim al-Jauzi (may Allah have mercy on him) in Zad al-Masir states that there are two opinions about the reason for the revelation of this verse. Firstly, according to a report narrated by Imam Muslim from Ibn ‘Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him), once the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) withdrew from his wives.

Then Umar heard people saying that the Prophet had divorced his wives. Umar went to the Prophet and asked, “Have you divorced your wives?” The Prophet replied, “No.” Umar then called out to the people in the mosque, “Know that the Messenger of Allah did not divorce his wives.” Then this verse was revealed.

Secondly, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) sent a sariyyah (army without him). Then the news came that they were defeated. So the people talked about it and spread the news. They were not patient until the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) delivered the news. Then this verse was revealed.

The above verse talks about a group of hypocrites or a group of Muslims who are weak in faith. They spread news or information without first finding out the truth of its content, so that their actions weaken the spirit of the believers.

The verse is an order to be careful in disseminating information, not to be hasty in delivering news, before confirming the truth.

Some humans, if they hear a news, then they immediately spread it. Even though sometimes, the news is not true, or even causes harm.

Imam Muslim (may Allah have mercy on him) says in the preamble to his Sahih that Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “It is sufficient for a person to tell a lie if he tells everything he hears.”

It is also mentioned in Ash-Shahihain that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) forbade saying “he said and he said”, i.e. speaking about what someone else has said, without checking the truth, without doing tabayun (clarification) and without seeking clarification about the validity of the source of the news.

Hypocrites try to spread untrue news (hoaxes) to cause fear, unrest and chaos so as to threaten the security of Muslims.

Whereas Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala has explained, so that they submit it first to the Messenger and Ulil Amri among them.

Thus, people will know the truth of the information officially, from a competent source, namely their leaders.

It is the leaders who have the right to convey information about important news related to the affairs of the Muslims. Thus, the conduciveness of security will not be disturbed. People will feel at peace.

People will be spared from provocative news and slander, if they obey the commands of Allah Ta’ala and His Messenger. Allah Ta’ala will give mercy and bounty to the Muslims who always obey. They will be protected from the traps and tricks of Satan, as the last sentence in the verse above:

لَاتَّبَعْتُمُ الشَّيْطانَ إِلَّا قَلِيلًا

“Surely you follow the devil, except for a few (among you) who follow the guidance of His Messenger.”

In today’s digital age and the development of information technology, we should be careful in spreading the news. Do not rush to post and spread the information we receive, before it is confirmed to be true.

If it concerns the problems of the people, then it is better to leave it to ulil amri, or those authorized to the news, so as not to be trapped in spreading news that is not his capacity and authority to deliver news.

Hoax news can damage the good name of yourself and others, cause disputes, quarrels and hostility, and can even lead to the division of the people and the disintegration of the nation.

The Quran has provided complete guidance on how to address the circulation of confusing news. These guidelines include:

First, it recommends always telling the truth.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلَّهَ وَقُولُوا۟ قَوْلًا سَدِيدًا (الاحزاب [٣٣]: ٧٠)

“O you who believe, fear Allah and speak the truth.” (QS. Al-Ahzab [33]: 70).

In this verse Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala commands the believers to always speak the truth, especially in delivering news. By delivering the right news, it will maintain the purity of the teachings of Islam and will give birth to peace and harmony in relationships.

Second, tabayyun (clarification).

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says,

يٰٓاَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ اٰمَنُوْٓا اِنْ جَاۤءَكُمْ فَاسِقٌۢ بِنَبَاٍ فَتَيَّنُوْٓا اَنْ تُصِْيبُوْا قَوْمًاۢ بِجَهَالَةٍ فَتُصْبِحُوْا عَلٰى مَا فَعَلْتُمْ نٰدِمِيْنَ (الحجرات [٤٩]: ٦).

“O you who believe, if an unrighteous man comes to you with news, verify it, so that you do not harm a people through ignorance (carelessness), and you will regret it.” (QS. Al Hujurat [49]: 6).

This verse demands that believers always do tabayyun (clarification), especially regarding other people’s news or the interests of many people.

Third, not spreading false news.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says,

إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يُحِبُّونَ أَن تَشِيعَ ٱلْفَٰحِشَةُ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْءَاخِرَةِ ۚ …(النور [٢٤]: ١٩)

“Verily, those who take pleasure in the spread of such abominable rumors among the believers, they will have a very painful punishment in this world and in the Hereafter…” (QS. An-Nur [24]: 19).

People who deliberately spread false news will get sins and painful rewards in the form of punishment in this world or in the hereafter.

May we all be able to protect ourselves and our tongues, and be careful in spreading news and information. Aamiin ya Rabbal Alamiin. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)