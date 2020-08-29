Friday Sermon: Making the Mosque Prosperous

By: Baharuddin

First sermon:

إن الحمد لله نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا ومن سيئات أعمالنا, من يهد الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له.

أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ الله وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ. اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَصَحْبِهِ وَمَنِ اهْتَدَى وَعَلَى آلِة

يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنتُمْ مُّسْلِمُوْن.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ وَقُوْلُوْا قَوْلاً سَدِيْدًا. يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوْبَكُمْ وَمَنْ يُطِعِ اللهَ وَرَسُوْلَهُ مَعَدْ مَعدْ ف زيً ًََْْ أَمَّابَعْدُ ؛

Fear God wherever we are. Takwa is the key to everything. Takwa key in worship. Takwa when looking for fortune, piety in the mosque, piety on the way, piety in the household, piety when studying, piety when looking for the world, and piety in fighting for Allah’s pleasure. Takwa is the key to safety.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala promises, people who are saved from the torment of hellfire are muttaqin. Hopefully, we all become pious people with Allah SWT.

There are many commandments of Allah that we are unable to complete. There are many prohibitions which we cannot afford to avoid. However, we have an obligation to obey Allah SWT.

فَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ مَا اسْتَطَعْتُمْ

“Fear Allah according to your ability.” (Surah At Taghobun: 16)

But in terms of prohibitions, we must not stay away from Allah’s prohibitions according to our ability. What is forbidden by Allah, we must really distance ourselves physically and mentally.

In worship, Allah does not burden us. As much as we can carry out Allah’s orders, as much as we can maintain our worship, as much as we can keep the night prayers, as best we can read the Quran. Every day the more we worship, it means that we ourselves get the reward from Allah.

مَّنۡ عَمِلَ صَـٰلِحً۬ا فَلِنَفۡسِهِۦ‌ۖ وَمَنۡ أَسَآءَ فَعَلَيۡهَا‌ۗ وَمَا رَبُّكَ بِظَلَّـٰمٍ۬ لِّلۡعَبِيدِ

It means, “Whoever does righteous deeds then [the reward] is for himself and whoever does evil then [sins] on himself; and may not your Lord persecute [His] servants. ” (Surah Fushilat [41] verse 46)

It is up to you to choose if you want to be pleased with Allah. One of the blessings that Allah has given to servants in the world and the hereafter is the pleasure of Allah SWT. That is the wish of the scholars, the desire of the nobles, the wish of the pious. Because they believe, Allah is pleased to make all our affairs accepted by God of the world and the hereafter. One of the things leading to the pleasure of Allah SWT is to make the mosque prosperous.

The history of Islam has an extraordinary virtue in prospering mosques. A mosque is not only a place for congregational prayer, but also a place for gathering, a place to complement each other, a place to learn knowledge, a place for marriage contracts, a place for deliberation, and others.

At the time of the Prophet Muhammad, the first practice he did was to build a mosque. Once inside the city border of Medina, building the Quba mosque was the first. As soon as the Prophet Muhammad arrived in the city of Medina, he built the Prophet’s Mosque. Before Rasulullah looked for a position to live in, Rasulullah had empathy for thinking about mosques.

Prospering the mosque means prospering the Muslims, as well as its strength. If you want to see the success of Muslims, then look at mosques. Look at the history of Islam at the time of the companions, in the time of the tabiin, the scholars of the sunnah wal jamaah in the days of Imam Maliki, Hanafi, Syafi’i, and Hambali rahimakumullah.

If we go back to history, they really love mosques, respect mosques, hang their hearts on mosques, never distance themselves from mosques.

The Muslim community who is blessed by Allah

If only, if the mosque could speak, especially in this day and age, the mosque would be sad and cry, smile and complain to Allah because Muslims are quite far from the mosque. If we see Muslims prospering the mosque is so busy, that too is Friday.

Moreover, the Fajr prayer, it looks like the Day of Judgment, no one comes, except for old people, who expect khusnul khatimah, have big problems that make us have trials in our lives.

People always ask, why am I always tested by Allah. The answer: because we are far from the mosque.

The mosque is where we vent, the mosque is a place to complain to Allah.

Propeth Muhammad once ordered a friend who was blind, far enough from the mosque, if he heard the call to prayer to immediately go to the mosque.

What is our reason, what is our age, to keep away from the mosque?

There is an old man who is 77 years old, but since childhood he was born disabled, unable to walk. However, crawling like a baby, he has been heading to the mosque for 77 years. He has a reason before Allah: “O Allah, I was born with a disability and cannot walk.”

Allah will forgive because he does have a good reason. However, he did not use his disability as an excuse to stay away from the mosque even though he crawled towards the mosque. He knows, solely hoping for the pleasure of Allah SWT is to prosper the mosque.

What might our reasons be if Allah SWT asked us: Why not make the mosque prosperous? What are the reasons for us that we hope our sins will be forgiven and saved from hell fire? What is our reason before Rasulullah SAW?

The congregation of the Friday Prayer who is blessed by Allah

Towards his death, Propeth pbuh had a testament to his people. The last testament before dying, Rasulullah SAW said “ummatii” (my people) 3x. Rasulullah is still proud of us. We should repay the Prophet’s struggle. We prove our love for him SAW because of his love for us. Do not let our actions be embarrassing towards Allah and Rasulullah SAW.

Let’s get back to God together. If you want to get all your affairs, rest assured that the mosque is where all our affairs are, where we turn to Allah.

In fact mosques are the houses of Allah. Are we not proud to be God’s guests. Get used to enriching God’s house wherever you are.

Hopefully, the congregation will open their hearts and minds so that they will always hang their hearts on the mosque, love the mosque, prosper the mosque, and give priority to the mosque. So that Allah SWT facilitates all our affairs.

It was closed with a story of a scholar who for 40 years never missed takbiratul ihram at the Nabawi Mosque. He never even heard the call to prayer from outside the mosque, but from inside the mosque. This proves that he is always in the mosque before the call to prayer echoes. He loved takbiratul ihram, praying in congregation until the end of his life.

One night, when he woke up, his body suddenly couldn’t move. At that time, he heard the call to prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque, while he could not move in his house which was close to the mosque. He tried to move and get up, but fell again. This he did over and over, but still fell again. He then asked his son for help to take him to the mosque.

The son said, “My father, in this condition, has become old, has become an excuse. Pray at home only. ”

But said the scholar, “I have never left takbiratul ihram for 40 years, my son. Take me to the mosque, I want to meet takbiratul ihram with the imam. I don’t know when I will die, I want to die in a state of takbiratul ihram at the Nabawi Mosque. ”

Those are his extraordinary dreams. Not only want to get the usual khusnul khatimah, but also want to get khusnul khatimah when he prays at the Prophet’s Mosque.

His son took him to the Nabawi Mosque. When the priest performs takbiratul ihram, he also performs takbir while praying sitting down. When the priest recites Surah Al-Fatihah, he dies in prayer.

Allah promises khusnul khatimah for those who get his pleasure. Allah promises khusnul khatimah for those who hang their hearts on the mosque, to love the first takbir of congregational prayers.

For those who know the virtues of mosques, he will also know the virtues of congregational prayer. Rise up, take the ablution water and step by step towards the mosque of Allah, the house of Allah. One step of raising degrees, one step of washing away sins, one step of giving good. The same goes for the return steps of the mosque experts.

People, hopefully Allah will forgive our sins. Aamiin.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اذِّلآيَاتَْ أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ.

Second Sermon:

إن الحمد لله نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا ومن سيئات أعمالنا, من يهده الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُهُ. أَمَّا بَعْدُ ؛

يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنتُمْ مُّسْلِمُوْن.

إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ ، يَاأَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوْا صَلُّوْسا عَلَيْلْ مَسَْا

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَرَضِيَ اللهُ تَعَالَى عَنْ كُلِّ صَحَابَةِ عَسُنْْ

رَبَّنَا لاَ تُزِغْ قُلُوْبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنْكَ رَحْمَةً إِنَّكَ أَنتَةً الْنَّكَ أَنتَة.

رَبَّنَا أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَانْصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِيْنَ.

اللهم أعز الإسلام والمسلمين, وأصلح ولاة المسلمين, وألف بين قلوبهم وأصلح ذات بينهم وانصرهم على عدوك وعدوهم ووفقهم للعمل بما فيه صلاح الإسلام والمسلمين.

اَللَّهُمَ لاَ تُسَلِّطْ عَلَيْنَا بِذُنُوْبِنَا مَنْ لاَ يَخَافُكَ فِيْنَا وَلاَ يَرْحَمُنَا.

رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

سُبْحَانَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُوْنَ ، وَسَلاَمٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِيْنَ وَالْحَمْدُ معِاَّنَ

