New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

Washington, MINA – Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has firmly declared that he will not yield to threats made by US President Donald Trump, who has reportedly vowed to arrest and deport him over his stance against harsh immigration policies.

Trump stated he would arrest Mamdani if he were to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from operating in New York. The threat came after Mamdani was officially confirmed as the Democratic Party’s mayoral candidate on Tuesday.

Responding to the intimidation, Mamdani asserted his resolve. “The President of the United States just threatened to arrest me, revoke my citizenship, put me in a detention camp, and deport me. Not because I broke any law, but because I will refuse to allow ICE to terrorize our city,” he said in a statement quoted by NDTV on Wednesday.

Zohran Mamdani, an immigrant who arrived in the United States in 1998 at the age of seven, characterized Trump’s threats as an assault on democracy and freedom of speech.

“His statements are not just an attack on our democracy, but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come after you,” he emphasized.

In his statement, Mamdani also criticized current New York Mayor Eric Adams, who he believes has received praise from Trump for his “authoritarian approach.” Adams was previously elected as a Democrat but now, is running for re-election as an independent.

“Trump’s praise for Eric Adams is not surprising, but it highlights the urgency of ending this Mayor’s term in City Hall,” he stated.

Mamdani further expressed his concerns about the direction of national politics, particularly the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republican Party’s policies, which he believes harm working-class communities.

“As the MAGA Republicans seek to dismantle the social safety net, strip millions of citizens of healthcare, and enrich billionaire donors, it is shameful that Eric Adams echoes these divisive and hateful policies. Voters will decisively reject him in November,” Mamdani concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

