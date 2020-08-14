Friday Sermon: Grateful for Freedom as a Grace of Allah

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA (Mi’raj News Agency), Advisor of Ma’had Tahfidzul Quran DTI (Darut Tarbiyah Indonesia)

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِيْ أَمَرَنَا بِاْلاِتِّحَادِ وَاْلاِعْتِصَامِ بِحَبْلِ اللهِ الْمَتِيْنِ. أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَشَرِيْكَ لَهُ ، إِيَّاهُ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاُه نَسْتَعِيْه. وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ ، اَلْمَبْعُوْثُ رَحْمَةً لِلْعَالَمِيْنَ.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَأَصْحَابِهِ أَجْمَعِيْنَ.

عِبَادَ الله ، اِتَّقُوا اللهَ مَا اسْتَطَعْتُمْ. فقال تعالى: يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَمُسْنْ

Worshippers of Friday Prayer

Let us always be grateful to Allah who has brought us so that we can gather in this glorious mosque.

We should also be grateful that we have been given independence from colonialism since 75 years ago. Freedom is a mercy, compassion and gift from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

The independence that was achieved through the struggles of our predecessors, especially among the scholars, ulema, asatidz, Islamic leaders and students in driving out colonialism with the sentence takbir “Allahu Akbar”.

Ladies and Gentlemen

This month we are on the commemoration of Indonesia’s independence day, August 17, 1945. The Indonesian nation, which is predominantly Muslim, has proclaimed Indonesia’s independence, as a grace, gift and blessing from Allah which must be grateful.

This is also emphasized in the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution. “By the grace of Allah the Almighty, and driven by the noble desire, so that a free national life, the Indonesian people hereby declare their independence”.

Our predecessors have cemented all the differences within the framework of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, scholars, figures and Muslims have always maintained that unity and integrity, and filled development with piety values.

With that piety, this country will always receive blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. As Allah says:

ولو أن أهل ٱلقرى ءامنوا وٱتقوا لفتحنا عليہم بركت من ٱلسمآء وٱلأرض ولكن كذبوا فأخذنهم بما ڪانوا يكسبون

Meaning: “If the inhabitants of the lands were faithful and pious, surely We would bestow upon them the blessings of heaven and earth, but they denied [Our verses], then We tortured them for their deeds”. (Surah Al-A’raf [7]: 96).

So that, with the grace of Allah in the form of independence, then proceed with filling it in so that it can become a good country, full of blessings and God’s forgiveness.

As Allah says:

… ..بَلۡدَةٌ۬ طَيِّبَةٌ۬ وَرَبٌّ غَفُورٌ۬

Meaning: “… .. a good country and [your God] is God the Most Forgiving”. (Surah Saba [34]: 15).

But the verse still continues, don’t let kufr be delicious. For if kufr denies all the graces, gifts of Allah, instead it fills it with various mishaps, fighting sheep, and various immoralities. So, what will happen is a test, calamity and even punishment from Allah.

As the next verse warns:

فأعرضوا فأرسلنا عليہم سيل ٱلعرم وبدلنهم بجنتيہم جنتين ذواتى أڪل خمط وأثل وشىء من سدر قليل (16) ذٲلك جزينهم بما كفروا وهل نجزى إلا ٱلكفور (17)

Meaning: “But they turned away, so We brought to them a great flood and We replaced their two gardens with two gardens overgrown with [trees] that bear bitter fruit, the Atsl tree and a little of the Sidr tree. (16) Thus We recompense them for their disbelief. And We do not impose punishment [such], but only on people who are very disbelievers. ” (17). (Surah Saba [34]: 16-17).

Muslims who are blessed by Allah

The grace of freedom obtained by the fighters for Indonesian independence, with shouts of takbir “Allahu Akbar”. Ulema and santri, ustadz, Islamic leaders, and Muslim communities ranging from urban to remote rural areas have struggled to expel the invaders.

They are able to leave their family, property and living facilities and life for the sake of achieving independence, and the fulfillment of human rights.

Such is the spirit of independence that lives and is burned in the souls of the Muslims in Indonesia. For centuries, this spirit has been the source of the nation’s strength and that spirit has intensified and encouraged the nation to proclaim the independence of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945.

Prof. Buya Hamka added that it is impossible for monotheism to be released in the struggle of a nation. Because the main basis of the Islamic view is two sentences of the creed, “Asyhadu anlaa ilaaha illallaah, wa asyhadu anna muhammadar rasulullah”.

According to him, the consequences of the two sentences of the creed for the life of Islam are of enormous significance. Because of that sentence, they have nothing to worship, but Allah.

Pappy Audience

Thus, Islam actually comes with a mission of liberation for mankind from all forms of colonialism and oppression. Islam is here to improve human morals and furthermore serve only Allah. This includes freeing humans from the confinement of lust which drives humans to be destructive towards constructive humans.

The true mission of Islam is to humanize humans, eliminate racism, and uphold human rights.

Islamic teachings also place humans as servants of Allah who have a mission to prosper life in this world, bringing as teachings that bring grace to the universe (rahmatan lil ‘alamin).

Therefore, one’s faith is imperfect, when ritual piety which is shown by prayer, dhikr, fasting, etc., does not have positive implications for the humanitarian process in a group of people in need. Especially in the form of concern by contributing to strengthening the economic joints of the people.

Thus, Islamic teachings encouraged the liberation of colonized countries. Like today Palestine, the only country in the world that is still colonized by colonialists.

Muslims whom Allah glorifies

For that, let us further strengthen the unity and integrity of the people and the nation, we leave all conflicts and enmity, we take on future challenges with the spirit of building the country in divine pleasure. Especially in the current pandemic atmosphere, what is most needed is to help each other, help each other and strengthen each other in goodness and piety.

As Allah says:

ۘ وَتَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْبِرِّ وَالتَّقْوَىٰ ۖ وَلَا تَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْإِثْمِ وَالْعُدْوَانِ ََۚاتهَُُِّ

Meaning: “And help you in (doing) virtue and piety, and do not help in committing sins and transgressions. And fear Allah, Allah His punishment is very heavy ”. (Surah Al-Maidah/5: 2).

In another verse, Allah mentions the various kinds of goodness in Allah words:

ليس البر أن تولوا وجوهكم قبل المشرق والمغرب ولكن البر من آمن بالله واليوم الآخر والملائكة والكتاب والنبيين وآتى المال على حبه ذوي القربى واليتامى والمساكين وابن السبيل والسائلين وفي الرقاب وأقام الصلاة وآتى الزكاة والموفون بعهدهم إذا عاهدوا والصابرين في البأساء والضراء وحين البأس أولئك الذين صدقوا ۖ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُتَّقُونَ

Meaning: “It is not a virtue to turn your face to the east and west, but actually that virtue is faith in Allah, the following day, angels, books, prophets and giving the treasures that they love to their relatives, children, orphans, poor people, travelers (who need help) and people who beg; and (to free) my slave, offer prayers, and pay zakat; and those who keep their promises when they promise, and those who are patient in hardship, suffering and in war. They are the ones who are true (faith); and they are the ones who fear. ” (Surah Al-Baqarah / 2: 177).

Thus, may Allah always safeguard the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia in His pleasure and forgiveness. Aamiin.

أَقُولُ قَوْ لِي هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ اِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُورُ الرَّحِيْمُ

Second sermon:

اَلحَمْدُ للهِ حَمْدًا كَمَا اَمَرَ. وأشهد ان لا إله إلا الله وحده لا شريك له إرغاما لمن جحد به وكفر وأشهد أن سيدنا محمدا عبده ورسوله سيد الخلائق والبشر.

اَللَّهُمُّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى اَلِهِ وَصَحْبِهِ مَا اتَّصَبَتْ عَيْنٌ بِنَظَرٍ وَاُذُنٌ بِنَظَرٍ وَاُذُنٌ

أما بعدُ فيا عباد الله أوصيكم وإيّاي نفسي بتقوى الله حقّ تقاته فقد فاز المتقون.

فَقَالَ تَعَالىَ إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يَااَيَّهَا الَّذِيْنَ أَمَنُوْا عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يَااَيَّهَا الَّذِيْنَ أَمَنُوْا عَعُّوْس ْ اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى أَلِهِ وَصَحْبِهِ أَجمَعِيْنَ,

ال مَعَاشِرَ المُسلِمِينَ

اَللَّهُمَّ انْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ المُسْلِمِيْنَ.

اللهم ادفع عنا الغلاء والوباء والربا والزنا والزلازل والمحن وسوء الفتن ما ظهر منها وما بطن عن بلدنا هذا خاصة وعن سائر بلاد المسلمين العامة يارب العالمين.

رَبَّنَا اغْفِرْ لَنَا وَلِإِخْوَانِنَا الَّذِيْنَ سَبَقُوْنَا بِالْإِيْمَانِ وَلَا تَجْعَلْ فِيْ قُلُا ِ

رَبَّنَا هَبْ لَنَا مِنْ أَزْوَاجِنَا وَذُرِّيَّاتِنَا قُرَّةَ أَعْيُنٍ وَاجْعَلْنَا لِلْمُتَّقِيْنَ ََ

رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الْآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ

عباد الله إن الله يأمر بالعدل والإحسان وإيتاء ذى القربى وينهى عن الفخشاء والمنكر والبغي يعظكم لعلكم تذكرون, ولذكر الله أكبر

