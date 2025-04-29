Israel Rejects Ceasefire Proposal as Cabinet Considers Expanding Gaza Offensive

Gaza, MINA – Israel occupation has officially rejected a ceasefire proposal by Hamas, which included a five-year truce and the release of all detainees, citing concerns that such an agreement would allow Hamas to rearm and continue its resistance against Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The proposal, confirmed by multiple media outlets including Yedioth Ahronoth and Maariv, comes as the Israeli security cabinet meets for the third time this week to consider expanding military operations in Gaza.

Hamas had expressed willingness to negotiate a long-term truce, proposing a prisoner exchange and a halt to the war in exchange for a five to seven-year ceasefire. However, the movement remains firm in its refusal to disarm a non-negotiable condition for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is under mounting pressure from the families of 59 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza. These families have criticized the government’s lack of a clear plan and called for immediate action ahead of Israel’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, with human rights groups reporting widespread abuse and neglect.

Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has resulted in over 51,000 Palestinian deaths and 116,000 injuries since October 7, 2023, following Israel’s military retaliation for a Palestinian operation in southern Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

