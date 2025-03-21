Israel Seeks Revenge for Its Defeat: Khaled Meshaal

Doha, MINA – The head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad, Khaled Meshaal, stated that Israel is seeking revenge for its defeat in the war since October 7, 2023, by resuming attacks on Gaza amid a ceasefire pause.

Speaking at the Global Coalition for Jerusalem and Palestine meeting on Thursday, Meshaal addressed recent developments following Israel’s renewed military campaign against the people of Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday (March 18), Quds Press reported.

The meeting, attended by around 400 people worldwide via Zoom, focused on the progress of the Qatari ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, the motives behind the renewed war, and its impact on regional stability.

In his speech, Meshaal emphasized that Israel aims to restart the war and halt negotiations to restore its reputation and retaliate for what happened on October 7, rather than achieve new results regarding prisoner exchanges.

He stated that this action is part of the broader Zionist agenda and U.S. efforts to ensure Israel’s dominance.

Meshaal explained that Israeli forces have targeted several Hamas officials and leaders, along with their families, children, and women.

He noted that Israeli forces have also attacked the homes of leaders who were not present at the time, resulting in the deaths of entire families of several officials.

Meshaal further stated that Israel’s failure to initiate the second phase of ceasefire negotiations on the 16th day of the first phase indicates its sole focus on recovering its captives without stopping the war, aiming to turn Gaza into a lifeless zone.

He also warned that the threat of a new war in Gaza will not be confined to its borders but will extend to the entire region, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula, Iran, and Turkey.

Khaled Meshaal called for the continuation of mass movements involving millions to express the people’s outrage over the situation in Gaza.

He also urged financial support, both official and public, to strengthen the resilience of the people of Gaza.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

