Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian officials in Gaza have claimed that prescription narcotics were discovered inside flour bags distributed through US-run aid channels in the besieged enclave.

According to a statement from Gaza’s government media office, the drug Oxycodone, a powerful opioid painkiller was found hidden within flour provided at US-operated aid distribution points. The office warned that the pills may have been ground or dissolved into the flour, posing a severe public health risk.

“This is a direct assault on the health of our people,” the statement said, further accusing Israel of orchestrating what it called a “heinous crime” aimed at fostering addiction and dismantling Palestinian society.

The media office described the incident as part of what it called an “ongoing Israeli genocide” and labeled the alleged use of drugs as a “soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians.”

Israel has recently set up four aid distribution centers in southern and central Gaza, which have been criticized internationally and by the United Nations for bypassing UN-managed aid routes. These centers are widely viewed as part of a strategy to displace Palestinians from northern Gaza.

Since May 27, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli fire near aid points and UN food trucks has resulted in the deaths of at least 549 Palestinians and injuries to more than 4,000 others.

The broader Israeli military campaign, ongoing since October 2023, has killed over 56,300 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, according to Gaza health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

