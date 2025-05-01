SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Al-Quds, MINA – A group of illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police forces on Thursday morning stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, the settlers entered through the Al-Maghariba Gate and performed Talmudic rituals, including full prostrations, while being protected by Israeli security personnel.

The intrusion coincided with celebrations of what settlers refer to as “Independence Day,” marking the establishment of the Israeli state. During the event, settlers handed out Israeli flags and garments to participants as part of an attempt to assert control over the sacred Islamic site.

A day earlier, Israeli police had intensified their presence in the area, denying entry to Muslim worshippers, confiscating identification cards at various gates of the Mosque and the Old City.

Palestinians have called for increased mobilization and solidarity to resist what they describe as ongoing attempts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace it with the so-called “Temple of Solomon.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

