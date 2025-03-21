Thousands People Gather in Front of US Embassy in Solidarity with Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of people from the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) participated in a peaceful protest in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Friday to show solidarity with Palestine.

According to MINA, the crowd began gathering in front of the US Embassy from 3:00 PM.

The protest was attended by scholars, teachers, and religious leaders, including Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation.

“As of today, around 900 residents of Gaza have been killed, most of them children and women. The West Bank has also been attacked, showing that Israel continues to betray any agreements,” said Prof. Sudarnoto during his speech.

The demonstrators came from various segments of society and youth groups, carrying Palestinian-themed items such as scarves, posters, and flags.

Participants traveled from different regions in West Java, including Bandung, Tasikmalaya, Banten, and the Greater Jakarta area (Jabodetabek).

The protest took place in the late afternoon, concluding just before iftar (breaking of the fast). By the end of the event, around 7,000 people had gathered.

