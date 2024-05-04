University of Indonesia Students Palestine Solidarity Camp Delivers Five Demands

University of Indonesia (UI) students' action at the "UI Palestine Solidarity Camp" at the UI Rotunda Field, Depok, West Java on Friday (3/5/2024) afternoon. (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Depok, MINA – Hundreds of people consisting of students, lecturers and professors from the University of Indonesia (UI) community held an action entitled “UI Palestine Solidarity Camp” at the UI Rotunda Field, Depok, West Java on Friday.

The activity was marked by the installation of tents as a symbol of solidarity with the pro-Palestinian United States student action.

In this action, student representatives from Salam UI, BEM UI, BEM Fasilkom UI, DPM UI, MWA UI UM, along with lecturer representatives conveyed five positions and demands

First, the action participants expressed sympathy, defense and deep condolences for the increasing number of victims of genocide in Palestine.

They also support the struggle of the Palestinian people to obtain their humanitarian rights and independence; and condemn Israel’s continued colonialism and human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

Second, supporting students’ right to freedom of expression on a number of campuses in the United States in order to voice support for humanitarian problems in Palestine.

Third, condemn the repressive attitude of the authorities in the United States towards participants in the action who support Palestine, which is a clear manifestation of the double standards of the United States Government in providing the right to freedom of expression for its citizens.

Fourth, support the official position of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia which remains consistent in refusing to recognize sovereignty and open diplomatic relations with Israel.

Fifth, invite all components of society in general, and all academics, including students, lecturers, professors and rectors in particular to again increase awareness, concern, support, material and non-material action in an effort to support the Palestinian people in fighting for humanitarian rights, and independence.

This camp action was enlivened by the reading of Palestine solidarity poetry by UI professors and the delivery of orations by lecturers and student activists.

The struggle of the Palestinian people to obtain their humanitarian rights and independence from the colonialism and genocide carried out by Israel has once again received the spotlight in the international world, especially in the United States.

The currently developing public opinion in the country, especially following the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, shows a trend of increasing defense and sympathy for the suffering and struggle of the Palestinian people and decreasing support for Israel.

On April 17 2024, students from Columbia University, New York, initiated a demonstration on campus.

The main demand addressed by this action is that the university sever ties with Israeli academic institutions and carry out full divestment from funding supporters affiliated with Israel.

They set up camp and insisted they would not leave their tents until their demands were met.

This action received fresh air from a number of other well-known campuses in the United States, including New York University, California University, and Michigan University.

However, the increasingly widespread wave of action received repressive treatment from the security forces in the country. At the University of Southern California, as many as 100 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, at Emory University, Professor Caroline Fohlin was knocked down and handcuffed by the police.

Crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian territory and population continue to this day.

On April 29, 2024, Israel launched an airstrike in Rafah, Gaza which killed 22 people.

Based on data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health as of April 23 2024, the number of victims who died as a result of attacks carried out by Israel since October 7 2023 reached 34,183 people and 77,084 people were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)