Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Records Steady Decline in Child Marriage Over the Past Three Years

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Illustration

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs has reported a consistent decrease in child marriage cases over the last three years, reflecting the effectiveness of its ongoing prevention efforts.

According to the Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Abu Rokhmad, the number of registered marriages involving individuals under the age of 19 fell from 8,804 cases in 2022 to 5,489 in 2023, and further decreased to 4,150 in 2024.

He attributed this decline to the ministry’s School-Age Youth Guidance Program, which targets secondary school students to raise awareness about the importance of psychological, emotional, and social readiness for marriage.

“The BRUS program provides essential education on reproductive health, responsible relationships, and family resilience, helping teenagers understand the long-term impact of early marriage,” said Abu Rokhmad on Saturday.

The initiative is implemented nationwide in collaboration with schools, madrasas, local Offices of Religious Affairs, religious counselors, and civil society partners. It integrates religious education with life skills, character development, and public health content.

Increased public awareness of the risks associated with child marriage such as early divorce, domestic violence, and child stunting has also contributed to the decline, Abu Rokhmad added.

Kemenag aims to continue strengthening the program and calls for broader support from families, educators, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to promote marriage readiness and discourage underage unions.

With sustained collaboration, the ministry is optimistic about building a generation better prepared for responsible and resilient family life. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

