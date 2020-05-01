Friday Sermon: Ramadan Fasting as a Shield

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Director of Islamic Center Ma’had Tahfidz Daarut Tarbiyah Indonesia (DTI) Bekasi City, West Java

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّهِ الَذِى جَعَلَ شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ شَهْرَ الْخَيْرَاتِ وَالْبَرَكَةِ

أشْهَدُ أنْ لا اِلهَ اِلااللهُ وَحْدَهُ لا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأشْهَدُ أنَّ مُحَمّدًا عَبْدُهُ وََْ

اللّهُمَّ صَلي وِسَلِّمْ عَلَى عَبْدِكَ وَرَسُوْلِكَ مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَصَحْبِهِ وَمَن تٍَِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِ اَمَّا بَعْدُ.

فيَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا اللهِ تَعَالَى بِفِعْلِ الطَّاعَاتِ وَتَرْكِ الأَثَامِ وَتَدْخُلُوْا جََُُُُُُُُُِّ

وَقَالَ يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قََََََََََََََْْْْْْْْْ

Attendances at Friday session which are glorified by Allah Subhanallahu Wata’ala

Alhamdulillah, all praise belongs only to Allah, the God who preserves the universe. God still gives us the opportunity to live our lives and increase our good deeds in this holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan as a medium for us to race to increase worship and good deeds so that we always get blessings. Even though we are in the midst of an outbreak.

We should be grateful, we can still breathe the air of Ramadan, a month full of blessings. Like the hope of the Prophet Sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in his advice:

اَتَاكُمْ رَمَضَانُ سَيِّدُ الشُّهُوْرِ فَمَرْحَبًا بِهِ وَاَهْلاً جَاءَ شَهْرُ الصِّيَامِ بِالبَرََََُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُْ

Meaning: “Has come to you the month of Ramadan, the prince of all months. Then, welcome him. The coming of the month of shaum brings all kinds of blessings. So, how noble the guests who come “. (HR Ath-Thabrani).

Happy attendees

One of the main effects of the month-long Ramadan fasting for every Muslim individual is the growth of soul force that is able to control ourself from sinful acts and immorality. Because, we have been trained to control ourselves from food and drinks that were previously halal, then in the month of Ramadan to be forbidden when fasting. Likewise, husband and wife must be able to reduce their lust when fasting, whereas previously halal. this is because self-control in his soul.

It should not only be that, more than that, namely with the fasting month of Ramadan should be able to provide a powerful influence, namely the existence of defenses that can control themselves from committing sin, immorality, transgression, and hostility.

Thus, our fasting should be our shield in life.

In the fragment of a hadith Qudsi stated:

والصيام جنة, فإذا كان يوم صوم أحدكم, فلا يرفث يومئذ ولا يسخب, فإن سابه أحد أو قاتله, فليقل: إني امرؤ صائم

Meaning: “Fasting is a shield. So, if someone is fasting, then he should not say dirty on that day and also do not fight. If he is cursed by someone else and invited to fight, he should say ‘I am fasting’. ” (Narated by Bukhari and Muslim).

In this hadith, it is stated that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam mentioned fasting, especially Ramadan fasting, as a shield, shield or protector. Namely, the shield itself from committing sin and immorality. And finally his fast becomes a shield for himself from the torments of hell.

Therefore, the Prophet sallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam explained that people who are fasting are not fit to say dirty words, immoral, slander, hate speech, and fight with others.

Jabir bin Abdullah’s friend has also reminded us in his words:

اذا صمت فاليصم سمعك و بصرك ولسانك عن الكذب والمأثم ودع اذى الخادم وليكن عليك وقاروسكينة يوم صيامك ولا تجعل يوم فطرك وصيامك سواء

It means: “When you are fasting, fasting should also be your hearing, your eyesight and your speech from lies and sin. Keep hurting the maid. Be honorable and calm on the day you fast. Do not equate the day when you are not fasting with the day when you fast. “

Muslims are blessed by Allah

With the month-long fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, we are also directly educated by God to practice and be patient in resisting hunger and thirst. This is so that we are also accustomed to being sensitive to the suffering of the poor, the poor and those who need help.

Here we also mean emphasized to easily issue infaq, sadaqah, alms, giving from some of the assets that Allah entrusted to us.

In our treasures there may be safekeeping for orphans, orphans, those who are most in need during the current limitation of Coronavirus. In our treasures too, there may be those who are entitled to the missionary struggle, tahfidzul Quran educational institutions, mosque construction and so on.

All of these are basically a religious education so that we can reflect on our existence as human beings and servants of God.

Furthermore we understand our duty as Muslims who are not only responsible individually to ourselves. But it also has a social responsibility for the fate of other Muslims. Even universal responsibility for the problems of this world.

Especially, with fellow Muslims in this world. Because, basically, the Muslims are one another, a unity, a brotherhood in the bonds of the belief in Tauhidullah, which is not easy to separate from one another.

Allah confirms in the verse:

إِنَّ هَـٰذِهِۦۤ أُمَّتُكُمۡ أُمَّةً۬ وَٲحِدَةً۬ وَأَنَا۟ رَبُّڪُمۡ فَٱعۡبُدُونِ

It means: “Truly [monotheistic religion] is the religion of you all; one religion and I am your Lord, so worship Me “. (Surah Al-Anbiya [21]: 92).

In another verse it says:

وَإِنَّ هَـٰذِهِۦۤ أُمَّتُكُمۡ أُمَّةً۬ وَٲحِدَةً۬ وَأَنَا۟ رَبُّڪُمۡ فَٱتَّقُونِ

It means: “Verily [monotheistic religion], is the religion of you all, the one religion and I am your God, so fear Me”. (Surat Al-Mu’minun [23]: 52).

Concerning the solidarity of the Muslims as one body, it is mentioned in the hadith:

مثل المؤمنين فى توادهم و تراحمهم و تعاطفهم مثل الجسد, اذا اشتكى منه عضو تداعى له سائر الجسد بالسهر و الحمى. احمد و مسلم

It means: “The parables of the Believers in love, love one another, help like one body. If one of the members feels pain, then his whole body feels pain, feels fever and cannot sleep”. (Muslim HR).

So, it’s time for this Ramadan, especially in the atmosphere of Coronavirus outbreak. Of course, many people are affected from the economic side, due to various prevention restrictions. It’s time to share, especially for those who are deeply affected, helping the needs of each other’s lives.

Such are my brothers, the Believers

So, let’s with our Amaliyah (good attitude) in this holy month of Ramadan, all of us to further improve the quality and quantity of our faith and piety and to fill the month of Ramadan with all the things that are useful, both for ourselves and for others.

Hopefully, we are all given physical and mental strength to be able to carry out Ramadan fasting as well as possible, God gave us physical and spiritual health in virtue of virtue. And God immediately lifted Coronavirus from the surface of the earth. Aamiin (AT/RE1)

ربنا تقبل منا انك أنت السميع العليم وتب علينا انك أنت التواب الرحيم والحمدلله رب العالمين

هدانا الله واياكم أجمعين, أقول قول هذا وأستغفر الله العظيم لى ولكم ولسائر المسلمين والمسلمات فاستوف فرإية

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)