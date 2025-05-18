SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Quds Envoy: Liberation of Al-Aqsa is a Definite Promise from Allah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

The Editor of Mi'raj Islamic News Agency (MINA), Ali Farkhan Tsani. (Photo:Rudi/MINA)

Cibubur, MINA – The International Al-Quds Envoy, Ali Farkhan Tsani, emphasized during a lecture titled “Jihad to Fight for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine through Living in Congregation” that the liberation of Masjid Al-Aqsa in Palestine is a definite promise from Allah.

“It is a divine decree that will certainly come true, when the believers punish their oppressors, disgrace their faces, and the believers enter Al-Aqsa Mosque in freedom,” said Afta, as he is fondly called, while explaining verses 1 to 7 of Surah Al-Isra at the Taklim Niyabah event in East-South Jakarta, held at At-Taqwa Mosque, Cibubur, East Jakarta on Sunday.

He explained that the characteristics of those who will liberate Al-Aqsa can be found in the verses of Surah Al-Isra, including closeness to the Quran, devotion to parents, avoidance of adultery and immoral acts, rejection of extravagance, and regular performance of tahajjud prayers.

An alumnus of Muassasah Al-Quds ad-Dauliyyah in Yemen, Afta elaborated on the significance of Baitul Maqdis as a blessed land, as many Prophets were sent to the region. He highlighted the virtues of praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the fertility of its land, as mentioned in Surah Al-Isra:1, Al-A’raf:137, Al-Anbiya:71, Al-Anbiya:81, and Saba:18.

“To obtain the blessings of Baitul Maqdis, we must engage in various activities that support the liberation of the region and Masjid Al-Aqsa from Zionist occupation. Acts of solidarity, studies, media support, financial aid, and other forms of assistance must continue,” added Afta, who also serves as Senior Editor at Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

He emphasized that liberating the holy land, or Ardhul Muqaddasah, from colonial chains is a duty based on the Qur’an, Hadith, and the heroic examples of the Prophet’s companions in the struggle for the land known as the Levant (Bilad al-Sham).

In addition, he noted that geopolitically, Baitul Maqdis is the center of world civilization, and whoever wishes to lead the world must control it.

“Currently, the world is dominated by those who do not believe in Allah, resulting in global destruction. Therefore, a new generation of Muslims must emerge to carry the mission of Islam as a mercy to all creation, lead the world, and liberate and control Baitul Maqdis as the foundation of a new global civilization,” he continued.

Afta described signs of the decline of Zionist hegemony, including the collapse of Zionist intelligence which failed to predict the October 7, 2023 attack, the failure of the Zionist military to destroy Palestinian fighters in Gaza, increasing international support for Palestine, and the continued resistance from Gaza despite the blockade since 2007. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Quds Ali Farkhan Tsani aqsa working group Baitul Maqdis Gaza Resistance Islamic civilization islamic unity Liberation Masjid Al-Aqsa MINA October 7 Palestine Surah al-Isra' Zionist Hegemony

News Channel

About Us