Friday Sermon: Living Noble With Tawhidullah

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA), Advisor of Ma’had Tahfidzul Quran DTI Bekasi West Java

إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ لِلَّهِ نَحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهْ وَنَعُوذُ بِاللهِ مِنْ شُرُوْرِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا، مَنْ يَهْدِ اللهُ فَلاَ مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلاَ هَادِيَ لَهُ.

أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ الله وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ. اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَصَحْبِهِ وَمَنِ اهْتَدَى بِهُدَاهُ إِلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ.

يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنتُمْ مُّسْلِمُوْنَ.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ وَقُوْلُوْا قَوْلاً سَدِيْدًا. يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوْبَكُمْ وَمَنْ يُطِعِ اللهَ وَرَسُوْلَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيْمًا. أَمَّابَعْدُ؛

Worshipers of Friday Prayer blessed by Allah

Praise to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. God who has bestowed all His infinite and never-ending gifts to all His creatures. All creatures praise Him, glorify Him and sanctify Him.

Prayer and greeting we always convey to our Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam and to his family, friends and followers of his examples until the end of time.

Furthermore, we will testify to individuals and to all of the congregation, so that we always increase our level of piety to Allah. Because piety is our best provision for life in the hereafter.

As Allah says in His verse:

وَتَزَوَّدُوا فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الزَّادِ التَّقْوَى

Meaning: “Be armed, and actually the best of provisions is piety.” (Surah Al-Baqarah / 2: 197).

Happy Audiencies

On the occasion, we would like to remind and emphasize that Tawhid is to affirm Allah, that Allah is Ahad or one without number. This is the main principle in the life of a believer.

The Prophets and Rasul, Allah’s messengers, also all preach and invite people to the tawhidullah, to worship Allah Almighty, the Creator of the world, and the universe.

This is like Allah said in the verse:

وَمَآ أَرۡسَلۡنَا مِن قَبۡلِكَ مِن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا نُوحِىٓ إِلَيۡهِ أَنَّهُ ۥ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنََ۟ٱَٱُُُُ

Meaning: “And We did not send an apostle before you, but We revealed to him:” For there is no God [who has the right] but Me, so worship me all. ” (Surah Al-Anbiya [21]: 25).

Tawhidullah is the main handle and very decisive for human life. Because tawhidullah is the basis for every charity. It is also monotheism that will lead humans to a good life and true happiness in the afterlife.

Charity that is not based on monotheism will be in vain, Allah will not grant it and more than that, charity based on shirk will torment it in this world and the hereafter.

As Allah warned:

ولقد أوحي إليك وإلى الذين من قبلك لئن أشركت ليحبطن عملك ولتكونن من الخاسرين (65) بل الله فاعبد وكن من الشاكرين (66)

Meaning: “And it was revealed to you and to (the prophets) before you, ‘if you associate (God), your deeds will undoubtedly erase and of course you are among the losers. Therefore, let Allah alone whom you worship, and let you be among those who give thanks. (QS Az-Zumar / 39: 65-66).

Happy Friday Assembly

Tawhidullah is not just knowing and understanding that the creator of this universe is Allah. Tawhidullah is also not just knowing the evidences of His existence (existence) and His Wahdaniyah (oneness) nor simply knowing Asma ‘and His nature.

In that case, Satan also believes that his God is Allah. Even acknowledging the tawhid and omnipotence of Allah with his request to Allah through Asma and His attributes.

The Jahiliyah at the time of the Prophet also believed in a Creator. The Ruler, Sustainer and Ruler of this universe is “Allah”.

As Allah says:

وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهَُِ

Meaning: “And indeed if you ask them:” Who created the heavens and the earth? ” Of course they will answer: “Allah”. Say: “Praise be to Allah”; but most of them don’t know. ” (Surah Luqman / 31: 25).

The essence of Tawhidullah is the purification of worship only to Allah. Serve oneself only to Allah purely and consistently, by obeying all His commands and leaving all His prohibitions with a full sense of inferiority, love, hope and fear of Him.

Thus, man is created to serve Him. As He said:

وَمَا خَلَقْتُ ٱلْجِنَّ وَٱلْإِنسَ إِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُونِ

Meaning: “And I did not create jinn and humans but so that they worship Me.” (Surah Adz-Dzariyat / 51: 56).

Tawhidullah is based on the sentence of tawhid “Laa ilaaha illallah.” This was the main cause for his happiness, as well as the cause for the remission of his sins.

As mentioned in the hadith of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam which was narrated’ Ubadah bin Ash-Shamit:

من شهد أن لا إله إلا الله وحده لا شريك له وأن محمدا عبده ورسوله, وأن عيسى عبده ورسوله وكلمته ألقاها إلى مريم وروح منه, والجنة حق والنار حق, أدخله الله الجنه على ما كان من العمل. (رواه البخاري ومسلم).

“Whoever testifies that there is no God (who has the right to be worshiped) but Allah alone, has no partner for Him, and (testifies) that Muhammad is His servant and messenger, and (testifies) that Jesus is the servant of Allah, His Messenger and He conveyed it to Maryam and the spirit of Him, and (testified also that) Heaven is true and Hell is true, so Allah will certainly enter into Heaven, whatever deeds he does. ” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

So, even though we have many sins, as long as we still hold the sentence of tawhidullah, we do not commit shirk to Him. Then, there is still God’s forgiveness.

This is as mentioned in the hadith of Qudsi, Allah says:

يَا ابْنَ آدَمَ إِنَّكَ لَوْ أَتَيْتني بِقُرَابِ اْلأَرْضِ خَطَايَا ، ثُمَّ لَقِيْتَنِيْ لِاَ تُشْرِامُ بِا (حسن ، رواه الترمذي والضياء).

This means: “O son of Adam, if you came to Me with the sins of the whole earth, whereas when you met Me, you did not partner with Me at all. I will give you forgiveness from the whole earth too. ” (Narrated by At-Tirmidhi and Adh-Dhiya ‘. Hadith hasan).

Ladies and Gentlemen

With the sentence of the tawhid “Laa ilaaha illallaah”, we put our trust in Allah alone. We also hang our hopes, ask for help, ask for guidance, rely on life, only on Allah Rabbul ‘Alamin.

In the hadith it says:

إِذَا سَأَلْتَ فَاسْأَلِ اللهَ ، وَإِذَا اسْتَعَنْتَ فَاسْتَعِنْ بِاللهِ

Meaning: “If you ask, then ask Allah. And if you ask for help, then ask Allah. ” (Narrated by At-Tirmidhi, he said the hadith hasan sahih).

With the sentence Tawhidullah this will free us from humiliation, and will restore the honor of Islam and Muslims.

Hopefully, we can uphold the sentence of Tawhidullah. Aamiin.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَات مَِ أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ.

Second Sermon:

إن الحمد لله نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا ومن سيئات أعمالنا, من يهده الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَهُ وَا عَبْدُهُهُ. أَمَّا بَعْدُ ؛

يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنتُمْ مُّسَِْ.

إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلاَئِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ ، يَاأَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوْا صَلُّوْسا عَلَََلِ مَسَْا

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَرَضِيَ اللهُ تَعَالَى عَنْ كُلِّ صَحَابَةِ رسُِِِِِِِِِِِِْ

رَبَّنَا لاَ تُزِغْ قُلُوْبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنْكَ رَحْمَةً ْنَّكَ أَنتَةً ْنَّكَ أَهتَةً

رَبَّنَا أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَانْصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِيْنَ.

اللهم أعز الإسلام والمسلمين, وأصلح ولاة المسلمين, وألف بين قلوبهم وأصلح ذات بينهم وانصرهم على عدوك وعدوهم ووفقهم للعمل بما فيه صلاح الإسلام والمسلمين.

اَللَّهُمَ لاَ تُسَلِّطْ عَلَيْنَا بِذُنُوْبِنَا مَنْ لاَ يَخَافُكَ فِيْنَا وَلاَ يَرْحَمُنَا.

رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

سُبْحَانَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُوْنَ ، وَسَلاَمٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِيْنَ وَالْحَمْدُ عَاَّنِ

