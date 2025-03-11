SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

5 Views

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 60,000 worshippers performed Tarawih prayers on the 11th night of the holy month of Ramadannon Monday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestine.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that tens of thousands of worshippers, mostly from the Holy City and the 1948 territories, attended the prayers, as reported by Quds Press.

The Israeli occupation authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called on Palestinian Muslims to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to enliven it, despite restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities on young people’s access.

Also Read: Israeli Captives’ Families Urge Netanyahu to Reach Deal with Hamas

“These blessed nights of Ramadan are days of devotion, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and its settler hordes, as well as days to defend and protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque until it is freed from the filth of occupation,” the Waqf Council stated.

The Waqf Council also called on Palestinians worldwide to launch the broadest initiatives and solidarity activities in support of the people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned the occupation forces for restricting Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan and called for “opposing all attempts to desecrate and impose control over it.”

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 41 Israeli Captives Killed, Some by Israeli Fire: Report

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Freedom of Worship Friday sermon Gaza Hamas Human Rights international Islamic world Israeli occupation Jerusalem Palestine Palestinian resistance Ramadan solidarity tarawih prayers Waqf Council West Bank

