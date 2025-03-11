60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 60,000 worshippers performed Tarawih prayers on the 11th night of the holy month of Ramadannon Monday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestine.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that tens of thousands of worshippers, mostly from the Holy City and the 1948 territories, attended the prayers, as reported by Quds Press.

The Israeli occupation authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called on Palestinian Muslims to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to enliven it, despite restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities on young people’s access.

“These blessed nights of Ramadan are days of devotion, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and its settler hordes, as well as days to defend and protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque until it is freed from the filth of occupation,” the Waqf Council stated.

The Waqf Council also called on Palestinians worldwide to launch the broadest initiatives and solidarity activities in support of the people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned the occupation forces for restricting Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan and called for “opposing all attempts to desecrate and impose control over it.”

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

