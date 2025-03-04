The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

Bogor, MINA – Prof. Dr. Sheikh Mahmoud Anbar, a Professor of Tafsir at Gaza Islamic University, stated that the destruction of the Zionist Israeli occupation forces is imminent.

“When oppression reaches its peak, it signals its impending destruction. Like Pharaoh, who claimed to be the highest god and was oppressive, Allah drowned him. Netanyahu may not claim to be the highest god, but he is committing oppression by attempting to destroy Palestine along with his god,” Prof. Anbar stated during the Ramadhan Safari of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at Al-Ghifari Mosque, Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB), Bogor City, West Java, on Monday.

Prof. Anbar told the IPB students that the Zionists had set three objectives for their war on Gaza since October 7, 2023: to eliminate Hamas forces, to control Gaza, and to free all hostages.

“However, after fifteen months of indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip, these three objectives have not been achieved. They are even willing to agree to a ceasefire. This is a sign that they have lost the war,” he continued.

In his tafsir study, he referred to Surah Al-Isra, verse 7, explaining that this is the time when Allah intends to disgrace the faces of the Zionists before the world.

“Then the Muslims will enter Masjid al-Aqsa. Insha-Allah, we will pray together at Masjid al-Aqsa with honor, in the near future,” he affirmed, followed by the participants chanting “Allahu Akbar.”

He also reminded the attendees that Palestine is not just any country, but the land of the Prophets, the site of Prophet Muhammad’s Isra and Mi’raj, and the place where Masjid al-Aqsa stands.

At the same event, Ali Farkhan Tsani, the International Ambassador for Al-Quds, presented the facts on the ground showing how Zionist Israel has suffered significant losses in various sectors.

“The Zionists have suffered financial losses of over 900 trillion in rupiah, with more than 2,000 of their soldiers killed tragically on the battlefield, while 1,600 others are mentally disturbed. Now they must withdraw from the Gaza Strip, with no results,” said Ali Farkhan, who is also a Senior Editor at the MINA News Agency.

“Indeed, over 48,000 Gaza residents have died, and more than 160,000 have been injured due to Zionist forces’ bombardment, but they are martyrs with the guarantee of paradise,” he added.

He further explained that the majority of the victims are women, children, and the elderly. Therefore, he believes Gaza needs at least 30 hospitals to serve its nearly two million residents.

“The existing 13 hospitals are still insufficient. Alhamdulillah, there is the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, a contribution from the Indonesian people, and, insha-Allah, the Maemuna Center Indonesia is currently establishing a Mother and Child Hospital in the center of Gaza City,” he added.

This Mother and Child Hospital will be the first in the Gaza Strip, specifically focusing on the mothers and children who are the most severely affected by the war.

The event concluded with the breaking of the fast together with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) committee, speakers, students, and invited guests. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

