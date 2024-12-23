Mahmoud Anbar: Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is Near

Jambi, MINA – The Dean of the Faculty of Quranic Sciences and Tafsir at Gaza Islamic University, Palestine, Prof. Mahmoud Anbar, stated that the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is near.

“What we are witnessing today is a phenomenon that shows the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is very close,” he said during his speech at the Longmarch release in Kampung Baru, Batang Asam, Jambi on Sunday.

He mentioned that with the liberation of Al-Aqsa, Muslims will be able to re-enter the mosque, which was once the first qibla for Muslims.

“With God’s will, we will enter Al-Aqsa Mosque just as the Prophet Muhammad entered Mecca during the Fath of Mecca,” he emphasized.

In his speech, Prof. Anbar also highlighted the unwavering support of the Indonesian people, particularly the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), who consistently engage in solidarity activities for Palestine.

“These solidarity activities for Palestine are a testament to the deep concern of the Indonesian people for Palestine,” he stated.

“Hopefully, what we are doing will witness that the brothers and sisters have a very high level of concern for their involvement in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he stressed.

At the end of his speech, he expressed gratitude to the youth of Indonesia who have participated in supporting the liberation of Al-Aqsa.

“Thank you very much to the youth of Indonesia who have helped in the liberation of Al-Aqsa, this proves that this issue is not just the concern of the Muslims in Palestine, but of Muslims worldwide,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)