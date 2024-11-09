Palestinian Scholar Urges Muslims to Love Al-Aqsa for the Sake of Allah and His Messenger

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Professor of Tafsir and Quranic Studies at Gaza Islamic University, Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Hashem Anbar, called on Muslims to always love Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque for the sake of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala and the Messenger of Allah, Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu alaihi Wasallam.

In the study session held at Nurul Amal Mosque, Bandar Lampung on Saturday, Prof. Anbar emphasized that solidarity support for Palestine is a manifestation of the love that Muslims have for Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu alaihi Wasallam.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a trust for all Muslims to protect. Al-Aqsa is not only the property of the Palestinian Muslims, but also of all Muslims worldwide, because Al-Aqsa is the first qibla and the third mosque that Allah has honored after Masjidil Haram and Masjid Nabawi,” he added.

Prof. Mahmoud revealed that his home is only an hour’s walk from Al-Aqsa Mosque, but for 40 years he has not been able to visit the mosque due to the strict security imposed by the Zionist Israeli forces, who forbid many Muslims from praying there or even visiting.

He also explained that the fierce resistance of the Palestinian fighters since October 7th shows the victory of the Palestinian people. Despite many martyrs, this is not a defeat for the believers.

“In Islam, when war occurs, there are only two options: a noble victory or martyrdom. So, we can see from the Battle of Uhud, the large number of martyrs was not a defeat,” he explained.

Although Gaza is being attacked, Gaza continues to receive help from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala. “So how can Israel be defeated?” he asked the dozens of worshippers present.

“We must believe in Allah’s promise that Israel will be destroyed, the tyrants will perish. In the past, the Jewish people were destroyed at the height of their power, just as Pharaoh and Nimrod were destroyed. Israel may seem strong now, but Allah will bring them to defeat,” he asserted. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)