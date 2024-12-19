Three Messages of Prof. Mahmoud Anbar for Graduates of STAI Al-Fatah

Depok, MINA – Prof. Mahmoud Anbar, Dean of the Faculty of Tafsir and Ulumul Qur’an at Gaza Islamic University, Palestine, delivered three messages in his scientific oration at the Open Senate Meeting of the 8th Graduation of the Sekolah Tinggi Agama Islam (STAI) Al Fatah, for the academic year 2023/2024, held at the Sarbini Hall, Taman Wiladatika Cibubur on Thursday.

First, Prof. Anbar emphasized the obligation to be grateful to Allah SWT for the knowledge acquired, which is solely a gift from Allah Ta’ala. “It is inappropriate to feel proud of the knowledge obtained, for knowledge is a gift from Him,” he said.

Second, he advised the graduates of STAI Al-Fatah to be humble towards the teachers and lecturers who have taught them at the university and to the society at large.

“Be humble, for those who humble themselves before Allah will have their ranks elevated,” he said.

Lastly, he reminded the graduates not to be complacent with the educational achievements they had obtained. Prof. Anbar urged the graduates to continue their education to higher levels to reach greater goals and become noble individuals.

In his speech, Prof. Anbar also revisited the relationship between Indonesia and Palestine in the early years of the nation’s independence in 1945. At that time, Prof. Anbar said, the Indonesian leaders met with the Mufti of Palestine, Sheikh Amin Husaini. During that time, Palestine proclaimed its independence.

“Today we feel honored to be able to attend this noble event, which marks a significant victory, namely the graduation of STAI Al-Fatah students this year,” he said.

He further mentioned that one of the bonds between Palestine and Indonesia is the shared love for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the graduates, according to Prof. Anbar, are part of the roadmap for the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“You who have acquired knowledge will use it for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Through knowledge, you can liberate Al-Aqsa,” he said.

He also mentioned that Zionist Israel continues to destroy educational institutions in Gaza because they know that Al-Aqsa will be liberated by those who are knowledgeable.

As a Palestinian, a place blessed by the blood of the mujahideen, Prof. Anbar congratulated all academic members, praying that their ranks be elevated and that they be gathered in the afterlife in His paradise, and that they may meet again at Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)