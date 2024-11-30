Professor of Gaza Islamic University Highlights Strong Historical Ties Indonesia and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Professor of Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine Prof. Mahmoud Anbar highlighted the deep historical and emotional connection between Indonesian and Palestinian people.

“The people of Indonesia and Palestine share an unbreakable bone based on their mutual love for Al-Aqsa Mosque and a common aspiration to liberate it from the impurity of the occupiers (Zionist Israel). We dream of performing prayer together inside it (Al-Aqsa Mosque) in state of freedom,” said Prof Anbar during the Focus Group Discussion (FGD) on Humanitarian Solidarity for Supporting the Struggle of Palestine at Abdul Muis Room, Nusantara Building, Indonesian House of Representatives, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

Prof Anbar further highlighted that the relationship between the Indonesian and Palestinian people is not a recent development but has deep historical roots.

One notable milestone in this shared history was in August 1945, when Grand Mufti of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Sheikh Amin Al-Husseini, lead a delegation of Palestinian senior figures to Bandung, Indonesia. The delegation extended moral support to the people of Indonesia as they fought for independence from Dutch colonial rule.

Prof. Anbar emphasized that this solidarity remains steadfast today, reflecting Indonesia’s commitment to supporting the struggle of Palestinian for freedom.

“We regard Indonesia as brother who consistently stand by us in our fight for Palestinian Independence. This bond trandcends political ties and is rooted in shared values of the heart and Faith,” he added.

Echoing Prof. Anbar, Mardani Ali Sera, Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Body (BKSAP) of the DPR RI, noted that Palestine was among the first nations to recognize Indonesia’s independence. Today, the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) continue to contribute to global peace efforts by deploying personnel to the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We at BKSAP DPR RI firmly demand the expulsion of Israel from the United Nations, as its actions contradict the values upheld by the UN. Furthermore, we urge all ICC member states to arrest Israel’s Prime Minister,” Mardani declared.

He also stressed that achieving Palestinian independence requires more than rhetoric; it demands strategic and tangible action.

“I reaffirm that Palestinian independence cannot be attained through mere words; it requires actions that align with these commitments. God willing, we will contribute in any way possible to realize the dream of Palestinian freedom,” he asserted.

The FGD, attended by prominent national and international figures, served as a platform to strengthen Indonesia’s public support for the Palestinian cause, particularly the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a symbol of Muslim unity.

The discussion concluded with a collective call to sustain the spirit of solidarity between Indonesia and Palestine in the pursuit of true freedom for the Palestinian people.

This FGD, organized by BKSAP in collaboration with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), marked the closing of the Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024.

The culmination of BSP 2024 was highlighted by the launch of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine.

This significant milestone coincided with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)