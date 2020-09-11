Friday Sermon: Let’s Free Al-Aqsa

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Al-Quds Ambassador and Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ مِنَ الُمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ اْلاََََِّْْْْذَِّذِ

مِنْ ءَايَاتِنَا إِنَّه هُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْبَصِيرُ,

اَشْهَدُ اَنْ لاَاِلَهَ اِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَشَرِيْكَ لَهُ, وَاَشْهَدُ اَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْلُهُ وَرَس

اللهم صل وسلم على محمد وعلى آله واصحابه ومن اتبعه, ما شاء الله كان وما لم يشا لم يكن لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله, اما بعد

فيا عباد الله عزوجل اوسيني واياكم بتقواالله وطاعته لعلكم تفلحون, كما قال الله سبحانه وتعالى في القران الكريم, أعوذ بالله من الشيطان الرجيم بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم: ياأيها الذين ءامنوا اتقوا الله حق تقاته ولا تموتن إلا وأنتم مسلمون

Happy Friday Prayer Attendences

Alhamdulillah, all praise belongs only to Allah who has carried out His servants, namely the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam at night from the Haram Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which is blessed around him, for Allah to show signs of His greatness, that He is All-Listening and All-Seeing.

Allah has made Al-Aqsa Mosque as the first qibla of Muslims. Allah who has also gathered all the prophets and messengers of Allah in Al-Aqsa who are blessed.

We have all testified that there is no God who must be worshiped except Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, there is no partner for Him, and we have also testified that Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam is His servant and messenger. The prophet who encouraged his people to travel to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Salawat and greetings may Allah Ta’ala always bestow on the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, along with his family, and all of his friends.

What Allah wants to happen, must happen, and what Allah wants does not happen, then it will definitely not happen. There is no power and strength except from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

Furthermore, we convey a will to ourselves in particular and to all of you with a will of taqwa to Allah Ta’ala. As His words:

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ

Meaning: “O people who believe in fear of Allah with true piety to Him, and do not ever die except when Muslims submit to Allah”. (Surah Ali Imran [3]: 102).

Honorable Friday Prayer Congregation

On this occasion, let us reinforce the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the earth full of blessings of Palestine. Why should we defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and we take part in liberating it? Because Allah and His Messenger did command that. So doing it is rewarding.

We already know, based on verses and hadiths, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla of Muslims, the place of Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, the mosque whose name is listed in the verses of the Quran, the place that is blessed, the land of the Prophets and Messenger of Allah sent down there.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is also a place that we are highly recommended to make a pilgrimage there. So, if Allah and His Messenger glorify, so do we.

Historical surveys also prove, as found in the geopolitical theory “The Heartland Theory”, put forward by British geopolitical expert Sir Halford Mackinder, which was later popularized by Prof. Karl Haushofer, Adolf Hitler’s teacher. The Heartland Theory concludes that Palestine where the Al-Aqsa Mosque stands, is the heart of world civilization. So, who wants to rule the world, rule Palestine. Who wants to make the world prosperous, free Palestine Al-Aqsa.

This is proven in the history of thousands of years, that when Sham, including Palestine in the leadership of the Khilafah, then the world will be peaceful. But when the Al-Aqsa area is controlled other than Islam, the world becomes chaotic. As it is now controlled by Zionist Israel, which is supported by the United States, which clearly does not own it. So, his ownership must be returned to the lap of Muslims.

Because Al-Aqsa is the property of us Muslims, Haqquna. So whoever wants to take away the rights of Muslims, he will face all Muslims in the world. So, jihad in defense of Al-Aqsa is because this is indeed the order of Allah and His Messenger.

In matters of jihad, we remember the message that the Prophet’s friend, Abdullah bin Rawahah, was one of the commanders of the Mu’tah War. When he bravely lunged at the army of the kuffar. He exclaimed: “By Allah! What you don’t like about leaving is actually something we are looking for, namely martyrdom. We fight against them because Islam commands like this, by which Allah glorifies us. Then get going! Because in the battlefield there is only one of two good things we will pick up: victory or martyrdom! ”

Therefore, the audience who is glorified by Allah

We are struggling integrally, which we aspire to how Al-Aqsa is free and Palestine is free. After being free and independent, God willing, any struggle and development can enter. We know, although there are still problems around us, neighbors who are poor, educational problems, etc.

However, this is the problem of the mosque, a holy place that is desecrated and about to be torn down, our brothers from babies to the elderly are being killed every second, the prisoners are left to suffer without any humanity at all.

Especially, now during the Covid-19 pandemic and various restrictions have added to the suffering of residents. Especially in the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded for decades.

Will this be allowed to take place before our eyes without any defense from the Muslim ummah? Or is it not a top priority for Islamic ummah and organizations?

Even though Allah and His Messenger remind us of the obligation to fight with wealth and soul, to defend the sanctity of the mosque, as Allah mentioned in the verse:

ومن أظلم ممن منع مسجد ٱلله أن يذكر فيہا ٱسمه وسعى فى خرابهآ أولٮك ما كان لهم أن يدخلوهآ إلا خآٮفين لهم فى ٱلدنيا خزى ولهم فى ٱلأخرة عذاب عظيم

Meaning: “And who is more unjust than the one who prevents the mention of Allah’s name in His mosques, and tries to tear it down? They should not enter into it [the mosque of Allah], except with fear [of Allah]. Those in the world will be humiliated and in the hereafter they will be severely tortured ”. (Surah Al-Baqarah: 114).

In a hadith it also says:

ما من امرئ يخذل امرأ مسلما في موضع تنتهك فيه حرمته وينتقص فيه من عرضه إلا خذله الله في موطن يحب فيه نصرته. وما من امرئ ينصر مسلما في موضع ينتقص فيه من عرضه وينتهك فيه من حرمته إلا نصره الله في موطن يحب نصرته

Meaning: “It is not someone who leaves a Muslim in a place where his honor is violated and abused, unless Allah will leave him where he wants His help there. It is not someone who helps a Muslim in a place whose honor is violated unless Allah will help him in a place that wants Him to help, “(Narrated by Abu Daud and Ahmad).

In another hadith it is also stated:

فُكُّوا الْعَانِيَ وَأَطْعِمُوا الْجَائِعَ ، وَعُودُوا الْمَرِيضَ

This means: “Free those who are being held captive, give food to those who are starving, and visit those who are sick.” (Narrated by Bukhari).

Ladies and Gentlemen

For that, let’s keep focusing and prioritizing the liberation of Al-Aqsa in the struggle of the Muslim community, Islamic organizations and Islamic movements wherever and whenever.

All programs should be related to Al-Aqsa, such as strengthening Tauhidullah, tarbiyah regeneration, the economy of the ummah, friendship between components of the Muslim community, social institutions, humanitarian institutions, media, and so on.

So that the potential of more than 1.7 billion Muslims around the world will be very capable of freeing Al-Aqsa from the shackles of Israeli occupation. Aamiin yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (AT/RE1)

