Friday Sermon: Four Bad Characters of Jewish According to the Qur’an

By: Sakuri, Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of Jakarta and Surroundings

إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ لِلَّهِ نَحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ وَنَتُوْبُ إِلَيْهِ، وَنَعُوْذُ بِاللهِ مِنْ شُرُوْرِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَسَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا، مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

عِبَادَ اللهِ، أُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلا تَمُوتُنّ إِلا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلا سَدِيدًا

يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَمَنْ يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by Allah

Starting the Friday sermon, the preacher invited all worshipers to praise Allah for the guidance that Allah gave us, as Allah said in Surah Al-A’raf verse 43,

ونزعنا ما في صدورهم من غل تجري من تحتهم الأنهار وقالوا الحمد لله الذي هدانا لهذا وما كنا لنهتدي لولا أن هدانا الله لقد جاءت رسل ربنا بالحق ونودوا أن تلكم الجنة أورثتموها بما كنتم تعملون

“And We revoke all kinds of grudges that are in their bosom; flowing beneath them are rivers and they say: “Praise be to Allah who has pointed us to this (heaven). And we will never get a clue if God does note give us a clue. Verily the apostles of our Lord have come, bringing truth “. And it was called upon them: “That is the heavens which were bequeathed to you, because of what you used to do”. (Al-A’raf verse 43).

The preacher also invited the entire worshipers to pray Friday to offer prayers and greetings to our lord, Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, as a manifestation of the practice of Allah’s commands in Surah Al-Ahzab 56:

إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلَائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ ۚ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِوًََََََََََََُ

“Verily Allah and His angels worship for the Prophet. O you who believe, pay tribute to the Prophet and pay your respects to him. ” (Al-Ahzab 56).

Furthermore, from this pulpit, the preacher inherited from himself and the entire worshipers to always fear Allah and fear that one day we will all be returned to Allah.

وَاتَّقُوا يَوْمًا تُرْجَعُونَ فِيهِ إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ ثُمَّ تُوَفَّىٰ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَا كَسَبَتْ وَهمْلَ لَ

“And preserve yourselves from (the doom that occurred on) the day when you were all returned to Allah. Then each person is given a perfect response to what he has done, while they are not the least persecuted (harmed) “. (Al-Baqarah 281).

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by Allah

Allah says in Surah Al-Maidah verses 78-80,

لُعِنَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ بَنِي إِسْرَائِيلَ عَلَىٰ لِسَانِ دَاوُودَ وَعِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوْا وَكَانُوا يَعْتَدُونَ

“The disbelievers of the Children of Israel have spoken by David and Jesus the son of Maryam. That is because they are ungodly and always exceed the limits. (Al-Maidah 78).

كَانُوا لَا يَتَنَاهَوْنَ عَنْ مُنْكَرٍ فَعَلُوهُ ۚ لَبِئْسَ مَا كَانُوا يَفْعَلُونَ

“They do not always forbid each other from the evil actions they have done. Truly it is very bad what they always do. ” (Al-Maidah 79).

ترى كثيرا منهم يتولون الذين كفروا لبئس ما قدمت لهم أنفسهم أن سخط الله عليهم وفي العذاب هم خالدون

“You see that most of them help with disbelievers (idolaters). Surely, it is very bad what they provide for themselves, namely the wrath of God towards them, and they will be eternal in torment. ” (Al-Maidah 80).

Based on the information of the three verses, we can find out at least there are four traits of the character of the Jewish people that make them cursed by Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala, Firstly the attitude of the character of opposition (seditious) and denial, both of the character traits always exceed the limits, thirdly the character traits do not prohibit evil acts and the four traits of conspiring, helping with unbelievers.

First, the nature of the ungodly character to God and breaking the covenant.

Allah says in Al-Baqarah verse 100,

أَوَكُلَّمَا عَاهَدُوا عَهْدًا نَبَذَهُ فَرِيقٌ مِنْهُمْ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ

“Is it proper (they break the verses of Allah), and every time they keep their promise, their group throws it? Even most of them do not believe. ” (Al-Baqarah verse 100).

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by God

As we all know, Jerusalem is a territory which is under international authority and given a separate legal and political status.

This position was taken by the United Nations in the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly No. 181 of 1947. This resolution also provided the mandate for the establishment of an Arab state (Palestine) and a Jewish state (Israel), each with an independent status.

But US President Donald J. Trump is against the world attitude by announcing recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as in the White House release on Monday, December 6, 2017, Trump also ordered the immediate removal of the US embassy to Jerusalem which was followed by announcing the proposal “Deal of the Century “on Tuesday (01/28/2020), which sparked international outrage and a wave of protests including in Jakarta and other major cities in the world.

In Palestine itself, today is the fourth Friday to hold the dawn prayer movement in congregation in mosques, a movement they call the “Great Fajr Campaign” (al-fajr al-‘adzim) carries important messages to thwart the occupation plan as much as possible .

President Trump’s attitude is contrary to the international consensus on Jerusalem, the third Muslim city after the Grand Mosque in Mecca Al Mukarromah and the Nabawi Mosque in Madinatul Munawwaroh which includes Al-quds Asy-syarif, Al-Aqsa Mosque the first qibla of the Islamic Ummah and the place of the Nabawi Mosque in Madinatul Munawwaroh which includes Al-quds Asy-syarif, Al-Aqsa Mosque the first qibla of the Islamic Ummah and the place of the destination of the Prophet sallallaahu alayhi wa saallam when Isra Mi’raj at the command of Allah in the first verse of Al-Isra.

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by Allah

Both attitudes of character always exceed the limits. Attitude goes beyond the limits of truth, Ghuluw. Ibn Hajar said: “Ghuluw is overdoing something and pushing it to exceed the limits.” (Fathul Bāri, 13, p. 278).

Allah says: At-Taubah, verses 30

وقالت اليهود عزير ابن الله وقالت النصارى المسيح ابن الله ذلك قولهم بأفواههم يضاهؤون قول الذين كفروا من قبل قاتلهم الله أنى يؤفكون

“The Jews say: Uzair is the son of God and the Christians say:” Al still is the son of God. Thus they say with their mouths, they imitate the words of the earlier pagans. Allah curse them, how do they turn?

This is the attitude of ghuluw, an exaggerated prophet to be deified. They exceed the limits (had) set by God.

So, ghuluw in religion is an attitude that transcends boundaries in religious orders.

Carrying out the Shari’a command is not excessive (ifrāth) nor does it underestimate (tafrīth).

Allah forbids overreaching by the people of the Book, as His words in the Qur’an al-Mā’idah verse 77,

قل يا أهل الكتاب لا تغلوا في دينكم غير الحق ولا تتبعوا أهواء قوم قد ضلوا من قبل وأضلوا كثيرا وضلوا عن سواء السبيل

Say: “O Ahlul of the Book, do not overdo (exceed the limits) in a way that is not true in your religion. and do not follow the passions of those who have gone astray before (the arrival of Muhammad) and they have misled most (humans), and they have strayed from the straight path.

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by God

The third attitude character does not prohibit evil actions

The Jews have a very selfish and a priori nature to one another. Not one of them wants to care about the misery committed by the Zionists of Israel which is very cruel and dangerous.

Even for the life of a baby, as happened to a four-month-old baby named Maria Ahmad Ramadan Al-Ghazali who died with his father Ahmad Ramadan Al-Ghazali (31 years) and his mother Eman Abdullah Asraf (30 years), when the apartment of Sheikh Zaid where the family lived was hit by Israeli jet fighter missiles on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Gaza is attacked by Israeli missiles almost every day and is left without anyone to prevent it and forbid it.

The rampant confusion among the Jewish people is mentioned in the hadith of the narrations of Abu Daud, Tirmidhi and Ibn Mas’ud, he said:

“Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam said:” Surely the first time the undermining that befell the Children of Israel was at first someone who met with each other and then reminded: “O brother, fear God and leave your actions because it is not lawful for you to do it” again and his friend is still doing like yesterday, then he does not want to remind him again so that he does not (making the results of his unclean work) as his food, drinks and habits. When they (the priests) let this misery go, God closes their hearts with one another. ”

Then the Prophet recited verses 78-81 of this Surah Al-Maidah, then he said: “Never once, by Allah continue the fury of maruf and evil, and then prevent the hands of those who do dhalim and return him to the truth and defend the truth it is with sacrifice. Or (if you are silent) surely Allah will close your hearts, one with the other. Then Allah will curse you as God has curse them. ”

The behavior of Jewish scholars who allowed munkar, made munkar grow little by little, so that it was rampant in their midst, denounced and condemned by God. Because of the attitude of their silence towards the evil committed by fellow Jews.

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by God

Fourth, the nature of the Jewish character likes to conspire, help with those who disbelieve (polytheists).

The Jews in an effort to fight the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam at that time by plotting, shoulder to shoulder with the Arabs who were still idolaters and infidels. They held a fact of agreement like a “Deal of the Century” in his time to fight the Prophet and awaken the spirit of the Mushrikin Arabs to continue fighting against him.

The war that took place in Shawwal in the year 5 of Hijriyah was a group of enemies of Islam consisting of Meccan Musyrikins, Khaibar Jews, Arab tribes who still worshiped idols (Ghotfan, Murrah and Asyja ’).

The Ahzab War is preached in the Qur’an in the Al-Ahzab verse verse 10. The Jewish nation conspired with the enemies of Islam.

The Israeli Zionist annexation of Palestine is a plot between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald J. Trump and his “Deal of the Century”.

Worshipers of Friday prayers that may always be guarded by God

Let us be aware of Zionism’s hidden evil practices using various methods and methods by embracing various idiologies of marxism, capitalism, liberalism, and others.

May Allah give us strength and care.

اللَّهُمَّ أَعِزَّ الْإِسْلَامَ وَ الْمُسلِمِين

O Allah, glorify Islam and the Muslims

اللَّهُمَّ انْصُرْ إِخْوَاننَاَ الْمُسلِمِين وَ المُجَاهِدِينَ فِي فِلِسْطِين

O Allah, help the Muslims and Mujahideen in Palestine

اللَّهُمَّ ثَبِّتْ إِيمَانَهُمْ وَ أَنْزِلِ السَّكِينَةَ عَلَى قُلُوبِهِم وَ وَحِّدْ صُفُوفَهُمْ

O Allah, confirm their faith and bring peace in their hearts and unite their ranks

اللَّهُمَّ أَهْلِكِ الْكَفَرَةَ وَ المُشْرِكِينَ

O God, destroy the kuffar and the idolaters

اللَّهُمَّ دَمِّرِ الْيَهُود وَ شَتِّتْ شَمْلَهُم وَفَرِّقْ جَمْعَهُمْ

O God, destroy the Jews and divorce their unity

اللَّهُمَّ انْصُرْ المُجَاهِدِينَ عَلَى أَعْدَائِنَا أَعْدَاءَالدِّين

O Allah, win the Mujahideen over our enemies the enemies of religion

أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ

(AT/RE1)