Muslim World League Condemns Attack on Palestinian Village by Jewish Settlers

Riyadh, MINA – The Muslim World League (MWL) on Saturday called for an end to the grave humanitarian crisis going on in the Palestinian territories as it denounced the recent attack perpetrated by Jewish settlers on the village Jit in the occupied West Bank.

One young Palestinian was killed and another critically injured by “armed colonists” who attacked the western part of the village, setting several vehicles and homes ablaze, according to earlier reports.

In a statement issued by MWL Secretariat General late Saturday, the league criticized the serious ongoing violations committed by settlers, protected by the occupation forces, against the Palestinian people and their properties, Arab News reported.

MWL reiterated its urgent appeal to the international community to adopt a genuine and decisive stance to end the humanitarian crisis and called for concrete measures to halt the aggression and hold accountable all responsible parties.

The Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank from Ramallah, called the attack “organized state terrorism.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog himself had condemned the attack as a “pogrom,” a term once used particularly on organized attacks against Jewish people in Russia or eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Even Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the attack, which drew condemnation from around the globe.

The White House, Germany and France all called the attack “unacceptable,” while Britain’s foreign minister described it as “abhorrent” and the United Nations termed it “horrific.” (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)