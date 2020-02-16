Address by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Last)

Distinguished participants of the session!

We will consistently continue the work on strengthening the inter-ethnic peace and the climate of religious tolerance.

In this regard, I propose to hold for the first time in our country «The Friendship Week» and «Friendship» International Forum-Festival on the occasion of July 30 – the International Friendship Day.

Promoting the humanistic essence of Islam and its service to such noble goals as peace and friendship under the noble idea of «confronting ignorance with enlightenment» will remain among constant items of our agenda.

This year the international scientific and practical conferences and other events will be organized in our country dedicated to the life and scientific heritage of Imam Bukhari – the master of the science of hadith, Abu Mansur Moturidiy – the founder of the science of kalam and his successor Abu Muin Nasafiy.

We shall also start reconstruction of the memorial complex of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand based on a completely new design so that it matches the enormous prestige of this holy person in the Muslim world.

In addition, we should celebrate at a high level the 700th anniversary of great scholar Bakhouddin Naqshband.

You are well aware that thanks to humanistic policy pursued in our country in recent years an important work is underway to bring to a healthy life those of our citizen who went astray and innocently made mistakes.

This year we will continue the work in terms of identifying and addressing social and household problems of persons who sincerely repented of entering the path of religious extremism and their social adaptation.

Rapidly changing, unstable and complex situation in the world, as well as various conflicts require from us to ensure security of our beloved Motherland and tranquil life of our people and always be ready to stand up against any existing threats and dangers.

At a recent meeting of the Security Council under the President we have identified the priority tasks and practical measures in this regard. I am confident that our Armed Forces will be able to effectively execute these tasks.

We will continue the wide-ranging work in terms of stepping up the foreign policy of Uzbekistan, the foreign policy course which meets our national interests, which is open, pragmatic and well thought-out.

We will further strengthen the ties of cooperation, as well as long-term and multifaceted partnerships with all near and far countries.

In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to the following priority aspects.

First, we need to take relations with the countries of the Central Asian region to a qualitatively new level in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership in all areas.

Second, special significance will be attached to further development of political, trade, economic, investment, transport, communications, cultural and humanitarian ties with the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and Asian countries.

Third, we need to continue strengthening multilateral cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Turkic Council and other international organizations.

With a view of enhancing international cooperation in addressing the Aral Sea problem, we have great confidence in the Multilateral Trust Fund for Human Security in the Aral Sea region established under the auspices of the United Nations.

We intend to consistently promote Uzbekistan’s accession to the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2021-2023.

At the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly we proposed to develop an international Convention on the Rights of the Youth.

I propose to dedicate this year’s Samarkand Forum on Human Rights to the rights of the youth and discuss the draft Convention during the forum.

We should also accelerate the adoption of the national human rights strategy.

Fourth, we need to further enhance the effectiveness of our activities in the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Uzbekistan’s presidency at the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020 has a historical importance for us.

We will mobilize our entire capacity and capabilities to expand the trade-economic and transport-transit cooperation within the Commonwealth, enhance the practical efficiency of the decisions made by the Organization and further strengthen humanitarian ties among member-states.

Development of relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will remain as an important direction of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

In addition, the top level bilateral and multilateral events are expected to be held this year with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Central Asia, the European Union and Asia.

Promising projects and programs that serve the interests of our country are to be adopted during the visits.

Taking this opportunity, I want to express my deep gratitude to the representatives of foreign diplomatic corps and international organizations in our country who are making a worthy contribution to strengthening of cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Dear compatriots!

Esteemed guests!

The 75th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II is to be widely celebrated internationally in 2020.

We are all rightfully proud that our brave, invincible and noble people have immensely contributed to the great Victory.

Our nation will never forget that over 1,5 million soldiers from Uzbekistan bravely fought for peace and freedom in this bloody war, one in three never returned to their loved ones, as well as the courage displayed by our nation on the home front.

We must respect and honor veterans of the war and the home front not only on holidays, but always, and care about their health every day and hour.

This year a comprehensive attention to them will be further strengthened.

In particular, we will create favorable conditions for them to recover their health in the best health resorts of the country.

Significant work is underway to demonstrate the true courage and bravery of our nation during the war years through cinema and theater, artistic and publicist works and scientific research and thus communicate these values to our population, especially the youth in an impressive way.

In particular, a sublime «Victory Park» is under construction at Almazar district of Tashkent.

We need to carefully organize preparations to celebrate the Remembrance and Honors Day and the 75th Anniversary of Victory commendably and at a high level.

Dear compatriots!

Three years ago we started enormous works in order to take the progress of our country to a new level.

Based on the intellect, strength and potential of our people, we are achieving initial, yet very important and significant results.

We must now solidify these achievements and take even more courageous and bigger steps.

Since process of reforms and transformations in our country is entering an irreversible and crucial milestone. Efficiency is becoming a key requirement for all of us. In this regard, 2020 will be a year of special hardships and responsibility for all of us.

We shall not be satisfied with yesterday’s achievements and accomplishments anymore. After all, today’s Uzbekistan is not the Uzbekistan of yesterday. Our people today are not the same as yesterday.

Reforms supported by practical results and bearing fruits quickly penetrate into people’s hearts and souls. And no one, no force can stop such reforms, such an intense process.

Most importantly, each and every one, living in our country, and every family should feel the effect of our reforms today.

To this end, the heads at all levels must work for each and every citizen, ensure their basic interests, and not chase percent, numbers, or paper.

Only then our noble elderly, our distinguished fathers and mothers, our dear women, our dear children, our little grandchildren, and our entire multinational people will be pleased with us.

It would be correct in every respect to approach every goal and objective set forth in today’s Address, as well as their implementation from this very point.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the heads of the regions, must ensure that all the tasks specified in the Address are performed unconditionally, and report to the Oliy Majlis on a quarterly basis.

The Administration of the President and the Government, together with the chambers of the Oliy Majlis, shall develop and submit a draft State Program for 2020 within 20 days.

In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to yet another very important issue.

For over the last three years, the legal framework and broad opportunities were created to ensure freedom of speech, comprehensive development of media, free activity and creative work of journalists and bloggers in Uzbekistan.

We will continue to create all the conditions for the free and impartial work of the representatives of the «fourth power» and open coverage of the ongoing reforms in the country for our people and the international community.

I am always ready to support professional journalists in their honest and accurate reporting of problems and shortcomings on the ground.

Dear friends!

The sacred hadith cited by our great ancestor Imam Bukhari in his books reads as follows: «All actions are according to intention».

Indeed, good works that begin with pure motives will surely be rewarded. Today, together with our proud, patient and hard-working people we set high goals and aspirations.

Enormous tasks and immense opportunities are ahead of us.

Let us never forget the following truth: we are a nation, who created great history, great state and great culture. We are the great nation, who never escapes from labor, never fears hardships, values justice – with great determination and perseverance.

If we all act hand-in-hand, stand united and rock-solid, work honestly and with good intentions, we will achieve any goals, in other words, we are capable to create a new page in history. We are ready to overcome any hardships and difficulties along this path.

In your person, in the person of our entire nation and in the person of blossoming youth, I see the sincere people who are close to my heart, who are diligently and selflessly working towards enormous goals that we have set before us.

In implementing the priority tasks and goals set forth in this Address, I trust and rely on our hardworking and generous people in the first place, as well as you as their representatives.

Once again, I wish all of you a sound health, endless strength and energy, successes and accomplishments, family happiness and prosperity.

Thank you for your attention!

